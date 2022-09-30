Disney Princess Nail Set 10 X 2Ml
- DISNEY PRINCESS NAIL SET 10 X 2ML
- The ultimate princess mini nail polish collection! What princess perfect nail looks can you create. From Cinderella blue to Ariel fin green you have every colour to create magical looks for you and your friends.
- © Disney
- Peelable water based nail polish
- Pack size: 20ML
Blue Peelable Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Triethanolamine, CI 42090, CI 77891, Dark Pink Peelable Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Triethanolamine, CI 15850, CI 45410, CI 77891, Purple Pink Peelable Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Triethanolamine, CI 42090, CI 45410, CI 77891, Green Peelable Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Triethanolamine, CI 42090, CI 47005, CI 77891, Lilac, Light Pink & Light Blue Peelable Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Mica, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Polyethylene Terephthalate. May contain CI 15850, CI 16035, CI 42090, Gold Peelable Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Mica, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, CI 15850, CI 19140, Silver Glitter Peelable Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Triethanolamine, Pink Glitter Peelable Nail Polish: Aqua, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Mica, Carbomer, Parfum, Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, CI 15850, CI 77742
Made in China
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Contains glass. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Avoid contact with furnishing and other surfaces that cannot be washed.
- Please retain for future reference.
Bottle. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Card - Widely Recycled Lid. Not Recyclable
H&A,
YO26 6RS,
UK.
BT27 6UH,
NI.
H&A,
YO26 6RS,
UK.
BT27 6UH,
NI.
- handa-uk.com
3 Years
10 x 2ml
