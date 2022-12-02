Twinings Superblends Travel Kit
- Superblends Digest: Apple flavoured herbal infusion with spearmint, rooibos and baobab. Superblends Defence: Citris & ginger flavoured herbal infusion with green tea, echinacea root and added vitamin C.
- These tea bags are made from plant based material and are certified for industrial composting. Place in your food or garden waste bin if your local council accepts it.
- Stay shipshape on-the-go with Twinings Superblends Travel Kit. Perfect for those movers & shakers of the world. Our duo of tasty infusions are expertly blended by Twinings to help you unleash your everyday greatness, whenever you need it.
- Superblends Digest
- Spearmint helps to support normal digestion.
- Enjoy 3 cups a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Superblends Defence
- Vitamin C supports the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- A gift pack of two flavoured green teas and infusions, and a travel mug.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Made in China. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.
- Twinings Travel Mug
- Wash before first use.
- Mug is suitable for use in a dishwasher & microwave.
- Please retain packaging for future use.
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Ingredients
Spearmint (34%), Rooibos Leaves (18%), Natural Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (15%), Ginger, Peppermint, Apple Pieces (7%), Baobab Fruit Pulp Granules (5%)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Per 200ml Serving*
|Energy
|3 kJ/1 kcal
|7 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
Ingredients
Green Tea (26%), Ginger Root (15%), White Hibiscus, Cinnamon Bark, Natural Lemon Flavouring with Other Natural Flavourings (10%), Echinacea Root (9%), Lemon Peel (5%), Natural Flavouring, Natural Lime Flavouring (4%), Vitamin C (2%)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Per 200ml Serving*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C
|10mg (12.5% of RI**)
|20mg (25% of RI**)
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
|**Reference Intake
