Wicked Kitchen Twisted Thai Green Curry 550G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 847kJ
-
- 203kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.9g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.3g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12.9g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.36g
- 23%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 350kJ / 84kcal
Product Description
- Butternut squash in a Thai style green curry sauce with broccoli, sugarsnaps, red and yellow peppers topped with chopped coriander.
- Fragrant coconut, ginger, green chilli & lemongrass topped with butternut squash, broccoli, sugarsnaps, bell peppers and coriander
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash (24%), Water, Onion, Broccoli (8%), Sugarsnap Peas, Coconut Extract, Spinach, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Pasteurised Lime Juice, Lime Leaves, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Green Chilli Purée, Demerara Sugar, Coriander, Salt, Lemongrass, Tapioca Starch, Soya Bean, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Ground Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25-30 minutes Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 6 minutes/ 900W 5 minutes 30 seconds
Decant into a microwaveable bowl, cover with cling film and pierce several times.
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 mins 30 secs (900W)
Stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 2 minutes (800W/ 900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
550g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (242g**)
|Energy
|350kJ / 84kcal
|847kJ / 203kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|9.9g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1g
|22.1g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|12.9g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|4.6g
|Protein
|1.6g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.56g
|1.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven heated according to instructions 550g typically weighs 484g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
