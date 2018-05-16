New
Baileys Salted Caramel Mug Cake
Product Description
- Vanilla Mug Cake Mix
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Raising Agent (E450i, E500ii, E575, E341i), Starches, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soy, Mustard, Celery, Peanuts and Sesame due to the manufacturing environment. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away trom direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Product of China. Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- You Will Need:
- 25ml Salted caramel Baileys
- 30g Unsalted butter
- 1 egg
- Recipe instructions:
- 1. Combine the cake mix, egg, butter and Baileys Salted Caramel in the mug, blend the mixture thoroughly.
- 2. Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes.
- 3. Let stand for 1 minute to cool.
- 4. Decorate your cake with a frosting and topping of your choice.
- For that ultimate indulgent treat, drizzle with salted caramel sauce.
- Serves 1
- Baileys™ Mug
- Wash before use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher and microwave.
- Please retain packaging for future use.
Warnings
- CAUTION:
- Mug will be hot, handle with care.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- 16 Great Marlborough St,
- London,
Importer address
Return to
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1286kJ
|-
|307kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|71g
|of which sugars
|41g
|Protein
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
Safety information
CAUTION: Mug will be hot, handle with care.
