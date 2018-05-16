Product Description
- THE GRILL HOUSE BBQ SMOKING KIT
- Infuse foods with smoky flavours using your hooded gas or charcoal barbecue with the tray, wood chips and rub from this kit.
Information
Ingredients
Paprika (24%), Garlic, Onion, Sugar, Oregano
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Wheat, Soy, Peanuts, Mustard, Celery and Sesame Seeds due to the manufacturing environment.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Product of China. Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Apply a generous amount of rub to the surface of the meat, refrigerate for at least one hour or longer before cooking.
- 2. Dry Wood Chip Method: Empty approx. 50g of wood chips into one tray and place tray directly onto hot coals, gas burner or on grill plate over gas flame.
- Wet Wood Chip Method: Soak the wood chips in cold water for at least 30 min, or for an added twist try soaking chips in beer, wine or even whiskey. Drain off excess liquid and place approx. 50g of wood chips into one tray and place directly onto hot coals, gas burner or on a grill plate over gas flame.
- 3. Gas grill method may take longer to start smoking than on hot coals but will provide up to 30 min of smoking time, allowing the smoke to engulf the meat, infusing it with the sumptuous, unique smoky flavour. Keep hood closed to retain smoke.
- Note: Cooking times may vary based on grilling temperature & cut/thickness of meat.
- For outdoor use only.
- Please retain packaging for future use.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Importer address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1340kJ
|-
|320kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|of which sugars
|43g
|Protein
|11g
|Salt
|0.09g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.