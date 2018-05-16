Product Description
- RHS LUNCH BOX WITH CHUTNEY AND BISCUITS
- A great gift for gardeners and lovers of the outdoors from the RHS: the world's leading gardening charity
- This beautiful tin lunch box from much-loved gardening charity, the RHS, will make a great gift for gardeners and lovers of the outdoors. The perfect size to carry when you are out and about and fill with your favourite lunchtime treats. Lunchbox comes complete with delicious orange cookies and caramelised onion chutney.
- Ideal for storing healthy packed lunches and taking to work or on picnics.
- Not suitable for storing soups or other liquid foods. Not suitable for acidic foods.
- Care Instructions: Wash lunch box and lid in warm soapy water before first use. Not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use. "
- Includes: chocolate chip & orange cookies 100g
- Includes: caramelised onion chutney 35g
Information
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
