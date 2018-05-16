New
Can Crusher And Bottle Opener
Product Description
- CAN CRUSHER AND BOTTLE OPENER
- Wall mounted mechanical can crusher and bottle opener
- This fun novelty wall mounted can crusher gift comes complete with bottle opener and can be used with aluminium cans up to 500ml. Its simple to use and is a great way to encourage recycling. Comes in fun disco style packaging.
- Simple to use and a great way to encourage recycling
- For use with aluminium cans up to 500ml
- "Important: The can crusher must be mounted securely to a suitable wall before use.
- When drilling into walls always check there are no hidden wires or pipes, etc.
- Make sure that the wall plugs being used are suitable for the type of wall.
- Consult a qualified tradesperson if you are unsure.
- Warning: Crushed cans will have very sharp edges – please handle with care. Do not crush glass bottles."
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
