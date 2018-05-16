Product Description
- Tesco Merry Christmas Light Up Star Decoration
- Energy efficient LED diodes are cost effective and safe. Lights will not heat up, even after hours of use. Eco-friendly.
- Eye-catching hanging decoration which can perfectly decorate any indoor space and front door.
- 0.3m lead wire, 30cm dia. approx.
- H31cm x W32cm x D4cm
- Battery Operated, 30 Warm White LED Wire Lights with 30cm dia. Gold Metal Star Hanging Décor
Information
Warnings
Safety information
- Batteries are to be inserted with the correct polarity. - Batteries should be replaced by an adult. - Exhausted batteries are to be removed from the item. - Non-rechargeable batteries are not to be recharged. - Rechargeable batteries are to be removed from the item before being charged. - Rechargeable batteries are only to be charged under adult supervision. - Only batteries of the same or equivalent type as recommended are to be used. - The supply terminals are not to be short circuited. - Do not dispose of in fire. - Different types of batteries or new and used batteries are not to be mixed.
