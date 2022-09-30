Baylis & Harding Wild Fig & Pomegranate Wash Bag Gift Set
Product Description
- B/H Wild Fig & Pomegranate Wash Bag Gift Set
- Wild fig & pomegranate fragranced shower gel, hand & body lotion and body spritz
- Deliciously decadent notes of velvety wild fig and luscious pomegranate give a sophisticated twist to this limited edition collection. The perfect gift for a pop of party glamour.
- Printed on sustainable material
- Sustainable luxury
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Body Spritz: Aqua (Water, Eau), Alcohol Denat., Polysorbate 60, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyglycerin, Benzophenone-4, Triehanolamine, Linalool, Hand & Body Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Linalool, Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Body Spritz
- Spray onto your body as required.
- Hand & Body Lotion
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
- Body Wash
- Lather and rinse.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle Card. Recycle Pump. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
Safety information
