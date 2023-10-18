MARVEL Irons Man Helmet 3D Puzzle

Create your very own model of the superhero, Iron Man’s Helmet! This superbly detailed 3D Puzzle of The Iron Man Helmet, can be created from 92-pieces with no need for tools or scissors, and measures 15.5 x 35.6 x 17.6 cm when assembled. Iron Man, created by his alter ego Tony Stark, has been a founding member of the Avengers and fought many battles during the Marvel movies including The Avengers, Age of Ultron, Infinity War, Endgame and the Iron Man trilogy. Suitable for age 8 years and over, The Iron Man Helmet 3D Puzzle makes a fun model building challenge and great memorabilia for any fan of Iron Man and the Marvel Avengers!

92 Pieces No need for glue or scissors Measures 15.5 X 35.6 X 17.6 cm when assembled

Lower age limit

8 Years