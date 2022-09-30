Disney Princess Make Waves Hair Set
Product Description
- DISNEY PRINCESS MAKE WAVES HAIR SET
- Visit the Disney website at www.disney.com
- Make waves with this hair set!
- Pop out the charms on the back of the box. Use the ribbon at the top to make your own charm bracelet.
- © Disney
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Warning! Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts. Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. Adult supervision required at all times.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Card. Recyclable
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
