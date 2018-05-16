Product Description
- TURN UP THE HEAT CHILLI CHALLENGE GAME
- Take the challenge on if you dare, spin the wheel and see what you land on!
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Peanuts, Sesame
- Contains: Mustard, Soya, Wheat
Storage
For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Products of China. Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- How to Play
- Take turns to spin the chilli wheel. Wherever the arrow lands, determines which box you eat from (Green - Mild / Yellow = Medium / Red = Extreme)
- The game ends when all the chilli pub mix has been eaten.
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 36 months.
- CAUTION: Chillies are a naturally hot product. Wash hands thoroughly after use.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Importer address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 36 months. CAUTION: Chillies are a naturally hot product. Wash hands thoroughly after use.
- Mild Chilli Pub Mix 40g e
- Medium Chilli Pub Mix 40g e
- Extreme Chilli Pub Mix 40g e
Information
Ingredients
Glutinous Rice (71.37%), Green Peas (10.84%), Soybean Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Soybean Oil, Glucose, Wasabi (Mustard Oil, Maltodextrin, Anti-Caking Agent (E551)), Chilli Powder, Seaweed
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Peanuts, Sesame
- Contains: Mustard, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- For best before end: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1500kJ
|-
|358kcal
|Fat
|3g
|of which saturates
|1g
|Carbohydrate
|79g
|of which sugars
|3.8g
|Protein
|9.3g
|Salt
|0.56g
