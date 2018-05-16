We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Turn Up The Heat Chilli Challenge Game

No ratings yetWrite a review
Turn Up The Heat Chilli Challenge Game

This product is available for delivery or collection between 26/10/22 and 16/12/22.

£6.00
£6.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection between 26/10/22 and 16/12/22.

Product Description

  • TURN UP THE HEAT CHILLI CHALLENGE GAME
  • Take the challenge on if you dare, spin the wheel and see what you land on!

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Peanuts, Sesame
  • Contains: Mustard, Soya, Wheat

Storage

For best before end: See base of pack.

Produce of

Products of China. Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Play
  • Take turns to spin the chilli wheel. Wherever the arrow lands, determines which box you eat from (Green - Mild / Yellow = Medium / Red = Extreme)
  • The game ends when all the chilli pub mix has been eaten.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months.
  • CAUTION: Chillies are a naturally hot product. Wash hands thoroughly after use.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 36 months. CAUTION: Chillies are a naturally hot product. Wash hands thoroughly after use.

  • Mild Chilli Pub Mix 40g e
  • Medium Chilli Pub Mix 40g e
  • Extreme Chilli Pub Mix 40g e

Information

Ingredients

Glutinous Rice (71.37%), Green Peas (10.84%), Soybean Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Soybean Oil, Glucose, Wasabi (Mustard Oil, Maltodextrin, Anti-Caking Agent (E551)), Chilli Powder, Seaweed

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Peanuts, Sesame
  • Contains: Mustard, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1500kJ
-358kcal
Fat3g
of which saturates1g
Carbohydrate79g
of which sugars3.8g
Protein9.3g
Salt0.56g

  • Mild Chilli Pub Mix 40g e
  • Medium Chilli Pub Mix 40g e
  • Extreme Chilli Pub Mix 40g e

Information

Ingredients

Glutinous Rice (71.37%), Green Peas (10.84%), Soybean Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Soybean Oil, Glucose, Wasabi (Mustard Oil, Maltodextrin, Anti-Caking Agent (E551)), Chilli Powder, Seaweed

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Peanuts, Sesame
  • Contains: Mustard, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1500kJ
-358kcal
Fat3g
of which saturates1g
Carbohydrate79g
of which sugars3.8g
Protein9.3g
Salt0.56g

  • Mild Chilli Pub Mix 40g e
  • Medium Chilli Pub Mix 40g e
  • Extreme Chilli Pub Mix 40g e

Information

Ingredients

Glutinous Rice (71.37%), Green Peas (10.84%), Soybean Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Soybean Oil, Glucose, Wasabi (Mustard Oil, Maltodextrin, Anti-Caking Agent (E551)), Chilli Powder, Seaweed

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Peanuts, Sesame
  • Contains: Mustard, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • For best before end: See base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1500kJ
-358kcal
Fat3g
of which saturates1g
Carbohydrate79g
of which sugars3.8g
Protein9.3g
Salt0.56g
View all Food & Drink Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here