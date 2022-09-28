Heck Pork Sausage Dippers 6 Pack 400G
Product Description
- Pork sausages with seasoning in a gluten free crumb.
- At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-176-011
- Flavour You Can Swear By
- Tender British Pork Shoulder, Rolled in a Gluten-Free Crispy Crumb
- Ready in Under 20 Mins
- Pop me on a stick
- Bake me in the oven
- Enjoy me with a dip
- British by Heck
- Sausage in a Crumb
- Gluten Free
- High Protein
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
British Pork Shoulder (55%), Water, Pea Crumb, Breadcrumb Coater (7%) (Gluten Free Crumb (Rice Flour, Dextrose, Vegetable Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract), Dried Tomato, Salt), Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Onion, Stabilisers (Diphosphates), Dried Leek, Sugar Spice, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite**), Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), **We use this to help our sausage dippers stay fresh for longer
Allergy Information
- Refer to ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Other
Instructions: Air Fryer
Program and pre-heat air-fryer to 180°C/190°C, place the dippers in the air-fryer grill tray. Cook for 16-18 minutes, turn halfway through.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 240°C/fan 220°C/Gas Mark, place the dippers on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 16-18 minutes, turn halfway through.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British pork
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Return to
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (Oven Cooked)
|Per 2 dippers (120g) (Oven cooked)
|Energy
|942kJ/225kcal
|1130kJ/270kcal
|Fat
|10g
|12g
|of which saturates
|3.6g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|15g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|2.5g
|Protein
|19g
|23g
|Salt
|1.7g
|2.0g
