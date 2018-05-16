Product Description
- Professor Puzzle Family Face Off Game
- Spark a bit of friendly competition with this family games set! Packed with 15 different games and complete with easy-to-follow instructions, each game is designed to be played within a 60-second time limit, so you can mix and match different activities for a whole lot of fun! Whether you play kids vs grown-ups or mix it up, each game is quick to set up and has the option for both individual and team play.
- 2+ Players
- Ages 8+
- 15 Games Included
- Set contains: 10 paper cups, 10 ping pong balls, 10 paper straws and instruction booklet
Information
Return to
- The Puzzle Academy,
- Messom Mews,
- Twickenham,
- TW1 4DP, UK
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.