Ginsters Four Cheese & Chive Slice 170G

Good for vegetarians
Very tasty & good value
Delicious!
I love Ginsters pasties anyway, but this new one was really delicious. I hope they will continue to make them
Never again.
Ginsters products are usually great, but this was horrible. Awful pastry, insipid filling. Will definitely stick to their other items.
Disgusting. Would rate 0 if I could. Tesco Durring
Disgusting. Would rate 0 if I could. Tesco Durrington please stop beating around the bush and start selling the regular West Country Cheddar slice - this is just not it!!
Limited edition......
Very nice. Tasty hot or cold. It's a limited edition sadly so I doubt it will be around for too long, just the summer perhaps.
AVOID
I ordered two of these, tried two different ways of cooking. The pastry is horrible, the filling is disappointing. I will never buy these again. To be honest I was shocked as other Ginsters products that I have tried are reasonably good. Therefore, I strongly suggest that Tesco should not in future stock this product.
Best slice Ginsters have ever done!
Best slice Ginsters have ever done!
Not for me.
Disappointed, not for me. Overpowering taste of herbs. Yet none mentioned in description. Will stick to Ginsters original cheese and onion.