Ginsters Four Cheese & Chive Slice 170G

3(8)Write a review
image 1 of Ginsters Four Cheese & Chive Slice 170G

Slice contains

Energy
1990kJ
477kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
28.7g

-

41%of the reference intake
Saturates
15.7g

-

78%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.11g

-

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1171kJ/281kcal

Product Description

  • West Country Cheddar cheese, full fat soft cheese, British Mozzarella, Red Leicester, onion, potato, chives and a hint of Dijon mustard wrapped in light puff pastry, topped with a mature Cheddar and black onion seed crumb.
  • Grab our Limited Edition Four Cheese and Chive Slice before it's too late. Containing 100% West Country Cheddar cheese, full fat soft cheese, British Mozzarella, Red Leicester, onion, potato, chives and a hint of Dijon mustard wrapped in light puff pastry, topped with a mature Cheddar and black onion seed crumb.
  • Ginsters have been baking from Cornwall since 1969, using quality ingredients to bring you your favourite products.
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - 100% West Country Cheddar Cheese
  • - British farmed vegetables from Hay Farm, Cornwall (15 miles from our bakery)
  • - Baked in Cornwall, UK
  • - No added artificial preservatives, colours, or flavours
  • - We only use RSPO segregated certified palm oil
  • - Suitable for home freezing
  • - Can be eaten hot or cold
  • - For best results, oven bake and serve hot, it only takes 20-25 minutes in the oven
  • - Perfect for quick easy lunches and on-the-go
  • Fancy trying something different? Have a look at the rest of our range - we have other vegetarian and vegan options to offer.
  • We've been baking pastry from our home in Cornwall since 1969
  • We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours or preservatives)
  • A taste of the seasons
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • No Added Artificial Preservatives, Colours or Flavours
  • Ready to Eat or Oven Bake 20-25 Mins
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), West Country Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Potato, Onion, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (3.6%), Milk, Cornflour, Mozzarella (Milk) (1.7%), Red Leicester (Milk) (Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (1.7%), Single Cream (Milk), Egg, Chive (0.8%), Mature Cheddar (Milk) (0.5%), Salt, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Black Onion Seed, Lemon Zest, Thyme, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep RefrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 3 months. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power for 1 min 30 secs (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to eat or enjoy hot
For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake frozen: 30-35 mins.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake chilled: 20-25 mins.

Produce of

Made in the UK using British cheese

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • www.ginsters.co.uk/feedback
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • www.ginsters.co.uk
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Henry Street,
  • Limerick,
  • V94 K5R6.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1171kJ/281kcal
Fat16.9g
Saturates9.2g
Carbohydrate24.2g
Sugars1.1g
Fibre1.5g
Protein7.2g
Salt0.65g
8 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Good for vegetarians

5 stars

Very tasty & good value

Delicious!

5 stars

I love Ginsters pasties anyway, but this new one was really delicious. I hope they will continue to make them

Never again.

1 stars

Ginsters products are usually great, but this was horrible. Awful pastry, insipid filling. Will definitely stick to their other items.

Disgusting. Would rate 0 if I could. Tesco Durring

1 stars

Disgusting. Would rate 0 if I could. Tesco Durrington please stop beating around the bush and start selling the regular West Country Cheddar slice - this is just not it!!

Limited edition......

5 stars

Very nice. Tasty hot or cold. It's a limited edition sadly so I doubt it will be around for too long, just the summer perhaps.

AVOID

1 stars

I ordered two of these, tried two different ways of cooking. The pastry is horrible, the filling is disappointing. I will never buy these again. To be honest I was shocked as other Ginsters products that I have tried are reasonably good. Therefore, I strongly suggest that Tesco should not in future stock this product.

Best slice Ginsters have ever done!

5 stars

Best slice Ginsters have ever done!

Not for me.

1 stars

Disappointed, not for me. Overpowering taste of herbs. Yet none mentioned in description. Will stick to Ginsters original cheese and onion.

