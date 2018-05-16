John West On The Go Thai Tuna Noodle Pot 118G

Product Description
- Tuna Chunks with a little Sunflower oil and Noodles in a Thai style curry sauce
- Natural 21g Protein*
- *Our Thai Tuna Noodle Pot is a Natural Source of Protein containing 21g per single serving of product.
- Looking for something that's quick and easy to prepare, warm and filling and packed full of flavour? Then our John West Tuna Noodle Pot is the answer! We've paired our succulent Tuna with a pot of perfectly seasoned noodles to create a fast, filling & flavoursome lunch.
- Ready in 5 Minutes
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Low saturated fat and sugar
- Suitable for pescatarians
- Pack size: 118G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles (39%) (Soft Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Flour, Egg (15%), Salt, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonates), Skipjack Tuna (Fish) (38%), Sunflower Oil (11%), Sugar, Coconut Milk Powder (1, 4%), Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Dried Green Bell Pepper, Onion powder, Salt, Spices (0, 4%) (Coriander Seed, Chilli, Galangal), Herbs (0, 4%) (Coriander Leaf, Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime Leaf), Dried Red Bell Pepper, Natural Flavouring, Dried Garlic, Dried Spring Onion, Yeast Extract Powder, Spring Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Lupin, Milk, Mustard, Sesame Seeds, Soybeans, Nuts and Peanuts
Storage
Store in a dry place at ambient temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Gently peel back the seal and give the contents a stir.
- 2 Simply add boiling water to fill line (approx. 135ml). Take care not to under or overfill, we want your noodles to be perfect!
- 3 Give the noodles a good stir.
- 4 Leave to stand for just 5 minutes, then stir thoroughly - right the way down to the bottom of the pot.
- 5 Add the full can of John West Tuna to the hot noodles and mix it in. You can add a little at a time if you prefer. Enjoy!
- Take care! Pot may be hot after water has been poured in!
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 portion
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
- John West, ISI Ltd,
Return to
- John West, ISI Ltd,
- 14 Classon House,
- Dundrum,
- Dublin 14,
- Ireland.
- Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
Net Contents
118g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|made to instruction Per 100g (as consumed)
|made to instruction Per Portion 253g (as consumed)
|Energy
|655 kJ / 156 kcal
|1657 kJ / 395 kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|16g
|(of which saturates)
|1.1g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|16g
|40g
|(of which sugars)
|2.2g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|2.3g
|Protein
|8.2g
|21g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.8g
Safety information
Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.
