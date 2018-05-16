New
Harry Potter Trivia Quiz
Product Description
- HARRY POTTER TRIVIA QUIZ
- "Wizards, witches, and muggles, test your Hogwarts knowledge with this Harry Potter Trivia Quiz.
- Suitable for two or more players, the quiz contains 50 quiz cards with over 200 questions in total, and full gameplay instructions.
- Choose which of the four Hogwarts houses you will represent while playing – Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin. Each card features four questions – one for each Hogwarts house. The first player to collect five cards wins the game for their house!
- The Harry Potter Trivia quiz is a fast-paced game for Potterheads of all ages."
- 50 quiz cards with over 200 questions
- Harry Potter knowledge
