New
Dr.Oetker 4 Christmas Glittery Coloured Decorating Icing76g
Product Description
- Piping tubes filled with soft coloured icing: Red, black, gold and green
- There are plenty of bowl-licking, confetti-sprinkling, happy little moments to be had when you're creating something special (even if you make the odd slip up here or there). And that tasty treat you're in the process of whipping up? Well there's going to be joy in every slice of that too. Because those lucky people who get a bite will know it's been made with pride, passion, excitement, love, hope and care.
- So whatever someone's baking. Or why. Or even how! Dr. Oetker can guarantee that with the help of our tips, tricks and long-loved products, there's always joy in the making.
- Get a taste of what we're all about at:
- UK
- Instagram: @DrOetkerbakes
- Facebook: facebook.com/DrOetkerBaking
- Twitter: @DrOetkerBakes
- Ireland
- Instagram: @droetkerbakingireland
- Facebook: facebook.com/Dr.OetkerBakingIreland/
- Dr. Oetker Writing Icing is ideal for brightening your festive cakes, and kids baking this Christmas. This multipack contains 4 coloured writing pens with a thin nozzle - to help you create intricate patterns or write messages.
- At Dr. Oetker, we've been pouring our heart and soul into baking for over 100 years. It all started with our handy Baking Powder measured sachets. Since then … wow! Our company has grown, grown and grown some more. Now we do it all - the flavourings, the chocolate, the icing, the decorations. Even the candles! But we're not just about providing quality ingredients. At Dr. Oetker, we believe baking brings joy on so many levels. We're here to help bakers with inspiration, recipes and handy hints too. You know, all the other stuff that goes into whipping up something wonderful.
- Includes Red, Black, Gold, and Green Icing Tubes
- Use for fine lining or intricate patterns
- Bright and festive colours, add a splash of colour to your Christmas bakes
- Pack size: 76G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Agar, Pectins), Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Vegetable Carbon, Curcumin, Carmine, Brilliant Blue FCF), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Best before end see base of pack.Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Preparation and Usage
- Get baking!
- - Knead tube gently before use.
- - Remove cap and squeeze a small amount onto a plate to release any gel that may have separated.
- - Squeeze tube, applying even pressure.
- - After use, wipe the end of the tube and replace cap securely.
- - Decorated items may be refrigerated
- Do not refrigerate tubes
Warnings
- WARNING
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- For Dr. Oetker Ireland,
- PO BOX 13020.
- crt@oetker.ie
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
4 x 19g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1174 kJ/276 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|of which sugars
|54 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
Safety information
WARNING Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.