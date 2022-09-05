Mezeast Shish 8 Wrap Kit 432G

flavour was amazing.. Will definitely buy again
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 616kJ / 147kcal
Wheat Flour Wrap 74% (Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Glycerol, Cellulose Gum), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Salt, Acid (Malic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine)), Tahini Sauce 19% (Water, Sunflower Oil, Tahini (Sesame Seed Paste) 2.7%, Sugar, Vinegar, Sesame Seed Oil, Corn Starch, Salt, Modified Egg Yolk Powder, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spices (Cumin, Cinnamon)), Shish Seasoning Mix 7% (Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant: Extracts of Rosemary), Onion, Garlic, Smoked Pepper Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Cumin, Parsley, Sugar, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Caraway, Nutmeg, Clove)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated in a sealed container and use within 3 days.
Makes 8 wraps
Box. Recycle
432g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared**
|Per prepared wrap**
|% RI*
|Energy
|616kJ / 147kcal
|1188kJ / 283kcal
|14%
|Fat
|5.3g
|10.2g
|15%
|of which: saturates
|0.8g
|1.6g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|14.5g
|28.0g
|11%
|of which: sugars
|2.9g
|5.6g
|6%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|3.3g
|-
|Protein
|9.4g
|18.1g
|36%
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.98g
|16%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Based on each wrap made according to preparation instructions
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 8 wraps
|-
|-
|-
