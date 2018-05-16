New
Tesco 2 Breaded Pork Loins with Katsu Sauce 320g
One breaded loin with sauce (150g**)
- Energy
- 995kJ
-
- 236kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.5g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.4g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.90g
- 15%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 663kJ / 157kcal
Product Description
- Pork loin medallions covered with a Katsu style batter and coated in breadcrumb with a sachet of Katsu style curry sauce.
- Inspired by popular Japanese cuisine, our lean pork loin medallions are coated in a spiced batter and aromatic spiced crumb. Simply pan fry for 10 to 12 minutes, serve sliced over rice with the warmed Katsu sauce poured over.
- From Trusted Farms Coated in an aromatic crisp crumb with a katsu curry sauce
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (68%), Katsu Curry Sauce (15%) [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Apple Concentrate, Maize Starch, Sugar, Turmeric, Yeast Extract, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Onion, Cumin, Fenugreek, Garlic Purée, Cane Molasses, Fennel, Cinnamon, Sunflower Oil], Rice Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Potato Starch, Chickpea Flour, Dextrose Powder, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Honey Powder, Sugar, Yeast, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Parsley, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Coriander Powder, Psyllium Husk Fibre, Ginger Powder, Mushroom Extract Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Flavouring, Caraway, Fennel, Turmeric Extract.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Chilled: 10-12 mins. Heat one to two tablespoons of oil in a non stick pan on a medium heat until hot. Fry Breaded Pork Loins for 10-12 minutes, turn occasionally during cooking. Place sauce sachet in a container of boiling water for 2 minutes and serve alongside.
Produce of
Made using British or EU pork. See front of pack for specific origin.
Preparation and Usage
To enjoy your Katsu medlallions at their best, take out of the fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking. Place sachet sauce to one side.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
320g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One breaded loin with sauce (150g**)
|Energy
|663kJ / 157kcal
|995kJ / 236kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6g
|12.9g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|20.7g
|31.1g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.90g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 320g typically weighs 300g.
|-
|-
Safety information
