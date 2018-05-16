We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 2 Breaded Pork Loins with Katsu Sauce 320g

Tesco 2 Breaded Pork Loins with Katsu Sauce 320g
£3.50
£10.94/kg

One breaded loin with sauce (150g**)

Energy
995kJ
236kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.90g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 663kJ / 157kcal

Product Description

  • Pork loin medallions covered with a Katsu style batter and coated in breadcrumb with a sachet of Katsu style curry sauce.
  • Inspired by popular Japanese cuisine, our lean pork loin medallions are coated in a spiced batter and aromatic spiced crumb. Simply pan fry for 10 to 12 minutes, serve sliced over rice with the warmed Katsu sauce poured over.
  • From Trusted Farms Coated in an aromatic crisp crumb with a katsu curry sauce
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (68%), Katsu Curry Sauce (15%) [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Apple Concentrate, Maize Starch, Sugar, Turmeric, Yeast Extract, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Onion, Cumin, Fenugreek, Garlic Purée, Cane Molasses, Fennel, Cinnamon, Sunflower Oil], Rice Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Potato Starch, Chickpea Flour, Dextrose Powder, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Honey Powder, Sugar, Yeast, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Parsley, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Coriander Powder, Psyllium Husk Fibre, Ginger Powder, Mushroom Extract Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Flavouring, Caraway, Fennel, Turmeric Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Chilled: 10-12 mins. Heat one to two tablespoons of oil in a non stick pan on a medium heat until hot. Fry Breaded Pork Loins for 10-12 minutes, turn occasionally during cooking. Place sauce sachet in a container of boiling water for 2 minutes and serve alongside.

Produce of

Made using British or EU pork. See front of pack for specific origin.

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy your Katsu medlallions at their best, take out of the fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking. Place sachet sauce to one side.

     

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne breaded loin with sauce (150g**)
Energy663kJ / 157kcal995kJ / 236kcal
Fat4.3g6.5g
Saturates1.0g1.6g
Carbohydrate8.6g12.9g
Sugars2.3g3.4g
Fibre0.5g0.7g
Protein20.7g31.1g
Salt0.60g0.90g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When pan fried according to instructions.--
** When pan fried according to instructions 320g typically weighs 300g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

