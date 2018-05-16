Cake Decor Creepy Monster Cupcake kit 289g

Product Description
- Cupcake Mix with Green Coloured Frosting, Edible Eyes, Black Writing Icing Tube and Cupcake Cases.
- Looking for Inspiration?
Discover our huge range of products at mycakedecor.co.uk, there's something for everyone. Follow us on Instagram @mycakedecor for competitions and the latest baking inspiration.
- Why Not Try:
- Our super spooky Cake Décor Pumpkin Biscuit Kit for for truly terrifying treats!
- Spooky Lookin'!
- So easy
- Create Your Very Own Creepy Monster Cupcakes with Our Edible Eyes and Ready-to-Use Frosting!
- Just Add: Egg, Oil & Water
- Pack size: 289G
Information
Ingredients
Cupcake Mix: Wheat Flour ((Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate)), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Green Coloured Frosting: Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers(Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Concentrates (Safflower, Lemon), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Brilliant Blue), Flavouring, Large Edible Eyes: Dextrose, Corn Starch Maltodextrin, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Shellac), Flavouring, Colours (Carmine, Brilliant Blue, Plain Caramel, Curcumin), Black Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Cupcake Mix may also contain Milk and Egg. For allergens including Cereal containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- What You Need:
- 1 medium egg
- 35ml (2 tbsp) vegetable oil
- 25ml (5 tsp) water
- Bake
- 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4 and line a cupcake tray with the cases.
- 2. Empty the cupcake mix into a mixing bowl and add the egg, oil and water. Beat the mixture together for 1-2 minutes until combined and smooth.
- 3. Spoon the mixture into the cases, dividing it as equally as possible.
- 4. Place the cupcake tray into the centre of the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cupcakes are risen and golden.
- 5. When the cupcakes are ready, take them out of the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack.
- Decorate
- 6. Once the cupcakes have cooled snip the corner of the frosting sachet off and pipe evenly over each cupcake.
- 7. Place the eyes on top of each cupcake.
- 8. Finally, use the black icing tube to decorate each cupcake with hair and a mouth.
Number of uses
Makes 6 Cupcakes
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1603kJ / 378kcal
|Fat
|4.1 g
|of which saturates
|1.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|82.7 g
|of which sugars
|62.9 g
|Protein
|2.5 g
|Salt
|0.57 g
