Product Description
- Yappy Christmas Pooch Treats Cracker
- A great stocking filler gift for your pooch this Christmas
- This pooch treats cracker is filled with delicious bone shaped dog biscuits and would make a great stocking filler gift for your furry friend this Christmas.
- Set includes: 40g Bone shaped dog biscuits
- A fun way for your pooch to join in with the festivities
Information
Warnings
- "Warning: Remove and dispose of the small sachet from inside the bag before feeding the treats to your dog.
- Feeding Instructions: Complementary dog biscuits for adult dogs. Small dogs, feed up to 5 biscuits per day. Medium and large dogs, feed up to 10 biscuits per day. The quantities shown above should be used as a guideline. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- "
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
Safety information
"Warning: Remove and dispose of the small sachet from inside the bag before feeding the treats to your dog. Feeding Instructions: Complementary dog biscuits for adult dogs. Small dogs, feed up to 5 biscuits per day. Medium and large dogs, feed up to 10 biscuits per day. The quantities shown above should be used as a guideline. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available. "
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.