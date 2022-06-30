We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bernard Matthews 6 Minion Shaped Turkey Nuggets 342G

5(1)Write a review
Bernard Matthews 6 Minion Shaped Turkey Nuggets 342G
£ 2.00
£5.85/kg

New

Each Minion (oven baked) contains

Energy
524kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g (as sold)

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped turkey with added milk proteins from cows' milk, coated in breadcrumbs
  • 6 Minions*
  • *Average contents 6 numbers may vary
  • From Illumination*
  • *The studio that brought you Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets, Sing & Minions
  • Red Tractor - Certified Turkey
  • © Universal City Studios LLC. All rights reserved.
  • Pack size: 342G

Information

Ingredients

Turkey (56%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring (Milk), Yeast, Rosemary Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Home freezeKeep frozen at -18ºC. Do not refreeze once thawed. For best before end see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Always check that the product is piping hot throughout before serving.
This product contains raw meat and must be cooked according to the cooking instructions.
The For best results cook from frozen.
The following are guidelines.
Remove all packaging before cooking.
Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 200ºC/180ºC Fan/Gas Mark 6 and cook for approximately 18 mins.

Produce of

Made in the UK with turkey from farms in the UK

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
  • Caution with young children.

Name and address

  • Bernard Matthews Foods Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.
  • Bernard Matthews Foods Ltd.,
  • Corhollan,

Return to

  • Contact us
  • If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us this packaging and your letter to the following address:
  • Bernard Matthews Foods Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.
  • Bernard Matthews Foods Ltd.,
  • Corhollan,
  • Smithborough,
  • Co. Monaghan,
  • H18 AR26.

Net Contents

342g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per 100g (oven baked)RI*
Energy - kJ9399898400
- kcal2252362000
Fat11.5g11.8g70g
of which saturates1.7g1.8g20g
Carbohydrate15.5g16.6g260g
of which sugars1.9g2.2g90g
Fibre0.7g1.1g24g
Protein14.4g15.4g50g
Salt0.57g0.61g6g
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal---

Safety information

ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN. Caution with young children.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Beautiful

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant I loved the exquisite flavour of the minions inside my mouth

