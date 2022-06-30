Bernard Matthews 6 Minion Shaped Turkey Nuggets 342G

Beautiful
Absolutely brilliant I loved the exquisite flavour of the minions inside my mouth
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g (as sold)
Turkey (56%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring (Milk), Yeast, Rosemary Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar
Home freezeKeep frozen at -18ºC. Do not refreeze once thawed. For best before end see front of pack
Oven cook
Instructions: Always check that the product is piping hot throughout before serving.
This product contains raw meat and must be cooked according to the cooking instructions.
The For best results cook from frozen.
The following are guidelines.
Remove all packaging before cooking.
Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 200ºC/180ºC Fan/Gas Mark 6 and cook for approximately 18 mins.
Made in the UK with turkey from farms in the UK
342g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Per 100g (oven baked)
|RI*
|Energy - kJ
|939
|989
|8400
|- kcal
|225
|236
|2000
|Fat
|11.5g
|11.8g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|1.8g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|15.5g
|16.6g
|260g
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|2.2g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.1g
|24g
|Protein
|14.4g
|15.4g
|50g
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.61g
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN. Caution with young children.
