The Delicious Dessert Company Millionaire Longjohns 2 Pack

The Delicious Dessert Company Millionaire Longjohns 2 Pack
£2.50
£1.25/each

One Doughnut contains:

Energy
1414kJ
338kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
18.4g

high

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.7g

high

48%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.8g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Salt
0.64g

medium

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 2 Doughnuts injected with caramel sauce, topped with a chocolate crème pâtissière, caramel sauce and cocoa powder.
  • Filled with decadent caramel sauce, topped with a luxurious chocolate crème pâtissière, finished with a drizzle of caramel sauce and cocoa powder.
  • So, What's a Long John?
  • A Long John is a traditional American long doughnut, injected with pockets of sauce and topped with delicious crème pâtissière.
  • We top ours with extra sauce for even more flavour!
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Salted Caramel Sauce (31%) (Sugar, Cream (Milk), Water, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Caramel, Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cream (Milk) (19%), Water, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Cornflour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Milk, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Yeast, Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Butter (Milk), Salt, Soya Flour, Stabilisers (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Pectins), Sequestrants (Calcium Sulphate, Diphosphates), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate) Glucose, Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid), Enzymes, Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes), Lactose (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Name and address

  • The Delicious Dessert Company,
  • c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
  • Jessop Way,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2ER,

Return to

  • The Delicious Dessert Company,
  • c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
  • Jessop Way,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2ER,
  • UK.
  • www.thedeliciousdessertcompany.com
  • info@thedeliciousdessertcompany.com

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Doughnut
Energy kJ1424kJ1414kJ
Energy kcal341kcal338kcal
Fat18.5g18.4g
of which saturates9.7g9.7g
Carbohydrates37.7g37.4g
of which sugars18.0g17.8g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein5.4g5.4g
Salt0.65g0.64g
Contains 2 portions--
