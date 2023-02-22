The Delicious Dessert Company Millionaire Longjohns 2 Pack
One Doughnut contains:
- Energy
- 1414kJ
-
- 338kcal
- 17%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 18.4g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 9.7g
- 48%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 17.8g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.64g
- 11%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- 2 Doughnuts injected with caramel sauce, topped with a chocolate crème pâtissière, caramel sauce and cocoa powder.
- Filled with decadent caramel sauce, topped with a luxurious chocolate crème pâtissière, finished with a drizzle of caramel sauce and cocoa powder.
- So, What's a Long John?
- A Long John is a traditional American long doughnut, injected with pockets of sauce and topped with delicious crème pâtissière.
- We top ours with extra sauce for even more flavour!
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Salted Caramel Sauce (31%) (Sugar, Cream (Milk), Water, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Caramel, Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cream (Milk) (19%), Water, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Cornflour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Milk, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Yeast, Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Butter (Milk), Salt, Soya Flour, Stabilisers (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Pectins), Sequestrants (Calcium Sulphate, Diphosphates), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate) Glucose, Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid), Enzymes, Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes), Lactose (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
Contains 2 portions
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Name and address
- The Delicious Dessert Company,
- c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
- Jessop Way,
- Newark,
- Nottinghamshire,
- NG24 2ER,
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Doughnut
|Energy kJ
|1424kJ
|1414kJ
|Energy kcal
|341kcal
|338kcal
|Fat
|18.5g
|18.4g
|of which saturates
|9.7g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrates
|37.7g
|37.4g
|of which sugars
|18.0g
|17.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|5.4g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.65g
|0.64g
|Contains 2 portions
|-
|-
