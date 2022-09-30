Dove Men+Care Daily Care Washbag Gift Set
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Washbag Gift Set
- Gift your loved one a quadruple dose of care with the Dove Men+Care Daily Care Washbag Essentials Gift Set. It’s your way of showing him you care and keeping him feeling comfortable and protected all day long. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Face & Body Wash 250 ml contains MicroMoisture technology which activates upon lathering to hydrate his skin, protecting it against dryness and irritation and delivering a refreshing clean and total skin comfort. Enriched with caffeine and menthol, Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 250 ml washes away dirt and grease with a long-lasting, energising effect, and keeps his hair full of strength and resilience. Formulated with ¼ moisturising cream, Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body & Face Bar Soap 90 g helps maintain his skin’s moisture and hydration levels whilst washing away bacteria. Featuring ¼ moisturiser technology, Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml shields his skin from irritation whilst providing the all-day strength he needs to get tough with sweat and body odour. Because Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of male strength – one with care at its centre – this anti-perspirant deodorant is tough on sweat, not on skin, and leaves a clean and subtle scent that keeps him feeling fresh for longer. These gifts for him provide a balance of hard-hitting yet gentle performance and come in a practical washbag that’s perfect for short trips and last-minute getaways. Help him feel his best no matter the occasion with Dove Men+Care.
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Washbag Essentials Gift Set includes 4 full-size gifts for him: a body wash, 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner, bar soap and an anti-perspirant, all packed in a grey washbag
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Face & Body Wash 250 ml is infused with MicroMoisture technology which protects skin against dryness, making it feel healthy and strong
- Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 250 ml deeply cleans and protects hair from dryness, leaving it visibly stronger and more resilient against breakage
- Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body & Face Bar Soap 90 g effectively washes away bacteria, delivering refreshment and skin comfort with an invigorating scent
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml offers 48-hour powerful odour and sweat protection and has a clean and subtle scent to keep him feeling fresh and dry for longer
- A great all-year-round gift idea, this Dove Men+Care gift set comes in a handy washbag that’s perfect for storing his self-care essentials on the go
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml INGREDIENTS: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body + Face Wash 250ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, PPG-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090. Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2in1 Fortifying Shampoo + Conditioner 250ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethiconol, Carbomer, Menthol, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Caffeine, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-6, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Bar 90g INGREDIENTS: Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Lauric Acid, Sodium Palmate, Aqua, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Zinc Oxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 15985, CI 61570, CI 77891
France
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
