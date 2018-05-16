New
Joe & Sephs Movie Night Popcorn & Bowls
Product Description
- JOE & SEPHS MOVIE NIGHT POPCORN & BOWLS
- This is a novelty product.
- Discover over 80 flavours at joeandsephs.co.uk
- You lucky thing, it's time to tuck into your festive treats!
- 2 x Joe & Seph's Popcorn Bowls
- Made in China.
- Caramelised Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper / Caramel, White Chocolate & Raspberry
- Produced in the UK at Joe & Seph's Kitchens.
- Joe's Seph's gift packs are produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
- Gourmet Popcorn Chef & Connoisseur
- Gluten free and suitable for vegetarians
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: see base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Please retain packaging for future use.
- Wash thoroughly before use. Hand wash only.
Warnings
- Careful: May contain unpopped kernels.
Name and address
- Joe's Gourmet Foods Ltd,
- 3 Willen Field Road,
- London,
- NW10 7BQ,
- UK.
- Packed by:
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
Safety information
Information
Ingredients
Corn, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Corn Syrup, Sea Salt (3%), Cracked Black Pepper (2%)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2024kJ
|-
|483kcal
|Fat
|22.6g
|of which saturates
|15.1g
|Carbohydrate
|64.7g
|of which sugars
|40.1g
|Protein
|3.5g
|Salt
|3.6g
Information
Ingredients
Corn, Butter (Milk), Sugar, White Chocolate (18%) {Sugar (46.5%), Cocoa Butter (29.5%), Whole Milk Powder (23.5%), Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla}, Corn Syrup, Dried Raspberry (2%)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2069kJ
|-
|496kcal
|Fat
|29.4g
|of which saturates
|18.1g
|Carbohydrate
|58.6g
|of which sugars
|34.4g
|Protein
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
