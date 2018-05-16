Twinings Superblends Cosy Night In Gift Set

Product Description
- TWININGS SUPERBLENDS COSY NIGHT IN
- Superblends Sleep
- Enjoy 3 cups a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Superblends Glow
- Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- A gift pack of two flavoured herbal infusions, socks and a candle.
- Even everyday superheroes need a little TLC.
- Pause and unwind from the stresses of your day with Twinings Superblends Unwind gift set.
- Slip on our super soft socks, bathe in cosy candlelight and sip our herbal heroes to your heart's content.
- Our duo of tasty infusions are expertly blended with botanicals and an added vitamin to help you unleash your everyday greatness, whenever you need it.
- Superblends Sleep
- Spiced apple and vanilla flavoured herbal infusion with camomile and passionflower
- Passionflower contributes to normal sleep.
- Superblends Glow
- Strawberry & cucumber flavoured herbal infusion with green tea, aloe vera and added biotin.
- Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal skin and normal hair.
- Strawberry, Vanilla and Spiced Cinnamon Scented Candle
- Product of China.
- Knitted Socks
- One size.
- 100% Acrylic
- Twinings is a registered trademarks of R. Twining and Company Limited, South Way, Andover, Hampshire, SP10 5AQ. Twinings gift packs are produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited, London.
- Passionflower contributes to normal sleep
- Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal skin and normal hair
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and gently squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.
- These tea bags are made from plant based material and are certified for industrial composting. Place in your food or garden waste bin if your local council accepts it.
- Please retain packaging for future use.
Warnings
- NEVER LEAVE A BURNING CANDLE UNATTENDED.
- Burn candle out of reach of children and pets.
- Always leave at least 10cm between burning candles. Never burn on or near anything flammable. Do not place candles near a source of heat. Place candles in an upright position. Trim wick to approximately 1cm before lighting. Extinguish flame before it reaches the base. Always use a candleholder. Keep the wax pool clear of matches and other debris to avoid flaring. Do not move a burning candle. Never use liquid to extinguish.
- Strawberry, Vanilla and Spiced Cinnamon Scented Candle
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Dispose of contents to hazardous or special waste collection point.
- Knitted Socks
- Wash with similar colours.
- KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE
Name and address
Safety information
Information
Ingredients
Passionflower (35%), Apple Pieces (15%), Camomile (14%), Cinnamon Bark (10%), Natural Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (10%), Cardamom (6%), Cloves (6%), Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (4%)
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Per 200ml serving*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|7 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Green Tea (39%), Apple Pieces, Nettle, Natural Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (8%), Peppermint, Natural Cucumber Flavouring (5%), Natural Flavouring, Aloe Vera Juice Granules (1%), Biotin (1%)
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Per 200ml serving
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|7 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Biotin
|25µg (50% of RI**)
|50µg (100% of RI**)
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake
|-
|-
