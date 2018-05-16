Wicked Kitchen Doughballs With Roasted Garlic Dip 110G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 871kJ
-
- 208kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.3g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.56g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1584kJ / 379kcal
Product Description
- Dough balls coated with extra virgin olive oil (6%), garlic, and parsley with a roasted garlic dip.
- 8 Part Baked Dough Balls with Roasted Garlic Dip Pot
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roasted Garlic Dip (19%)[Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Water, Lemon Juice, Salt, Colour (Plant Carotenes)], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (6%), Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flat Leaf Parsley, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Grape Must, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-8 mins. Remove outer film. Set aside dip pot. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 8-10 mins. Remove outer film. Set aside the dip pot 30 minutes before cooking to defrost. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
110g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (55g)
|Energy
|1584kJ / 379kcal
|871kJ / 208kcal
|Fat
|18.7g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|44.2g
|24.3g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|7.4g
|4.1g
|Salt
|1.03g
|0.56g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
