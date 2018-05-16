We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Doughballs With Roasted Garlic Dip 110G

Wicked Kitchen Doughballs With Roasted Garlic Dip 110G
£2.15
£1.96/100g

1/2 of a pack

Energy
871kJ
208kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
10.3g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1584kJ / 379kcal

Product Description

  • Dough balls coated with extra virgin olive oil (6%), garlic, and parsley with a roasted garlic dip.
  • 8 Part Baked Dough Balls with Roasted Garlic Dip Pot
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roasted Garlic Dip (19%)[Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Water, Lemon Juice, Salt, Colour (Plant Carotenes)], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (6%), Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flat Leaf Parsley, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Grape Must, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-8 mins. Remove outer film. Set aside dip pot.  Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 8-10 mins. Remove outer film. Set aside the dip pot 30 minutes before cooking to defrost.  Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.

Preparation and Usage

  •  

     

     

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (55g)
Energy1584kJ / 379kcal871kJ / 208kcal
Fat18.7g10.3g
Saturates4.3g2.4g
Carbohydrate44.2g24.3g
Sugars2.6g1.4g
Fibre2.1g1.1g
Protein7.4g4.1g
Salt1.03g0.56g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
