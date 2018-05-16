New
Only Fools And Horses Tankard And Pork Scratchings
Product Description
- ONLY FLS AND HRS TANKARD AND PORK SCRATCHINGS
- BBC and Only Fools and Horses (word marks and logos) are trade marks of the British Broadcasting Corporation and are used under licence. BBC logo © 1996. Only Fools and Horses logo © BBC 1981. Series created and written by John Sullivan. Scripts and characters © Shazam Productions Ltd. Licensed by BBC Studios.
- Produced under license by Beams International Ltd.
- Made with Peckham Water
Information
Ingredients
Pork Rind (96%) (Marinated Pork Rinds, Flavours (Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate (E621), Yeast Extract), Salt, Plant Extracts (Rosemary Extract, Gallic Acid), Smoke Flavour), Pork Fat (Pork Fat, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidants (E319, E330)), Seasoning (Salt, Hyrdrolysed Vegetable Protein, Dextrose, Yeast Extract)
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Only Fools and Horses Branded Tankard
- Wash thoroughly before use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher
- Please retain packaging for future reference.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2236kJ/536kCal
|Fat
|33.2g
|of which Saturates
|10.6g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|of which Sugars
|0.7g
|Protein
|57.0g
|Salt
|4.4g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.