Tesco Finest Three Bird Terrine Slice 150G

£3.00
£2.00/100g

1/4 of a pack

Energy
339kJ
81kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 892kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • A coarse terrine slice made with pork, duck, chicken and turkey with shallot, sweetened dried cranberries and chestnuts.
  • RICH & INDULGENT chicken, duck and turkey with chestnuts and Armagnac
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Duck Liver (15%), Chicken Thigh (15%), Turkey Breast (8%), Tapioca Starch, Shallot, Pork Fat, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Butter (Milk), Chestnuts, Armagnac (2%), Salt, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Soft Brown Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Produce of

Made using British pork, duck, chicken and turkey.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (38g)
Energy892kJ / 214kcal339kJ / 81kcal
Fat11.7g4.4g
Saturates4.9g1.9g
Carbohydrate13.4g5.1g
Sugars6.2g2.4g
Fibre1.3g0.5g
Protein13.0g4.9g
Salt1.35g0.51g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

