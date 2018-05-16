We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Itsu Vegetable Festival Gourmet Gyoza 133G

Itsu Vegetable Festival Gourmet Gyoza 133G
£ 3.50
£2.64/100g

Product Description

  • Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with vegetables & tofu with a ponzu sauce (soy based dipping sauce)
  • Enjoy our gyoza as a treat, a starter or side dish; on a stir-fry or in broth with veg. We've created two delicious flavours.
  • Steamed gyoza, originally Chinese, join ravioli, samosas, perogi, spring rolls, bao and even sausage rolls as world famous "pockets of goodness".
  • itsu gyoza are made with restaurant quality fillings, then steamed & served with our ponzu sauce.
  • Sriracha, soy, teriyaki and hoisin dips work too.
  • Goʻgo Gyoza
  • Congratulations on choosing itsu gyoza; you're a pioneer, a foodie, an influencer without knowing it... a chopstick aficionado too.
  • Try itsu gyoza with our brilliant'broth
  • The perfect base to make 100s of 'bowl meals' in minutes
  • 6 dumplings with ponzu sauce
  • Ready to eat
  • Low in fat and saturated fat
  • Vegan recipe
  • Pack size: 133G
  • Low in fat
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Gyoza: Gyoza Filling (Cabbage (40%), Carrot (12%), Tofu 17%) (Soya Beans, Water], Onion, Spring Onion, Spinach 16%, Corn Starch, Vermicelli [pea Starch, Corn Starch, Water, Mung Beans), Water, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Soy Sauce [water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Yeast Extract, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast), Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat), Maltodextrin, Garlic, Salt, Black Pepper), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Ta Pioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Ponzu Sauce (16%): Soy Sauce Water, Alcohol], Rice Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Mirin (Fermented Rice, Water, Maltose, Alcohol), Alcohol, Apple Puree, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Konbu Extract (Water, Seaweed, Salt), White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold. May contain egg, milk and mustard.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for freezing.Use by: see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: - Remove sleeve & peel back film halfway, remove ponzu sauce & chopsticks.
- Add 1 tbsp of cold water & replace film.
- Microwave for 1 min on full power [900W].
- Leave to stand for 1 min.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ponzu sauce is ready to serve [no preparation required].
Please always be careful of hot steam when removing gourmet'gyoza. For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Do not re-heat once cooked.

Hob
Instructions: Gently simmer
- Add gyoza to a saucepan of softly boiling water.
- Simmer for 3 mins then drain thoroughly.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: [Authentic Japanese style)
- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on a low/medium heat.
- Add gyoza to pan & cook for 4 mins.
- Add 4 tbsp of cold water into pan & cover with a lid.
- Cook for a further 4 mins until all the water evaporates.

Steam
Instructions: [colander or sieve]
- Place colander/sieve above a pan of softly boiling water.
- Place gyoza in colander/sieve & cover with a lid.
- Steam for 5-6 mins.

Produce of

Packed in the UK with gyoza from Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed hot

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria St,
  • Westminster,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria St,
  • Westminster,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,
  • UK.
  • itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

133g

  • 6 dumplings with ponzu sauce
  • Ready to eat
  • Low in fat and saturated fat
  • Vegan recipe
  • Gyoza
  • Ponzu Sauce (16%)

Information

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling (Cabbage (40%), Carrot (12%), Tofu (7%) [Soya Beans, Water], Onion, Spring Onion, Spinach (6%), Corn Starch, Vermicelli [Pea Starch, Corn Starch, Water, Mung Beans], Water, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Yeast Extract, Breadcrumb [Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast], Soy Sauce Powder [Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat), Maltodextrin, Salt], Garlic, Salt, Black Pepper), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt)

Allergy Information

  Allergy advice: For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold. May contain egg, milk and mustard.

Storage

  Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for freezing.Use by: see top of pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per: 100gas sold per: 6 gyoza
Energy (kJ)586656
Energy (kcal)139155
Fat (g)2.12.4
of which saturates (g)0.20.3
Carbohydrate (g)2427
of which sugars (g)44.5
Fibre (g)2.32.5
Protein (g)4.65.1
Salt (g)1.41.5
This pack contains 1 serving--

  • 6 dumplings with ponzu sauce
  • Ready to eat
  • Low in fat and saturated fat
  • Vegan recipe
  • Gyoza
  • Ponzu Sauce (16%)

Information

Ingredients

Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Mirin (Fermented Rice, Water, Maltose, Alcohol), Alcohol, Apple Puree, Salt, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Konbu Extract (Water, Seaweed Salt), White Pepper

Allergy Information

  Allergy advice: For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold. May contain egg, milk and mustard.

Storage

  Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for freezing.Use by: see top of pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100g:as sold per ponzu sauce
Energy (kJ)58698
Energy (kcal)13923
Fat (g)2.1<0.5
of which saturates (g)0.2<0.1
Carbohydrate (g)245.1
of which sugars (g)45.1
Fibre (g)2.3<0.5
Protein (g)4.60.6
Salt (g)1.41.2
This pack contains 1 serving--
