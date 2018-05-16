Itsu Vegetable Festival Gourmet Gyoza 133G

Product Description
- Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with vegetables & tofu with a ponzu sauce (soy based dipping sauce)
- Enjoy our gyoza as a treat, a starter or side dish; on a stir-fry or in broth with veg. We've created two delicious flavours.
- Steamed gyoza, originally Chinese, join ravioli, samosas, perogi, spring rolls, bao and even sausage rolls as world famous "pockets of goodness".
- itsu gyoza are made with restaurant quality fillings, then steamed & served with our ponzu sauce.
- Sriracha, soy, teriyaki and hoisin dips work too.
- Goʻgo Gyoza
- Congratulations on choosing itsu gyoza; you're a pioneer, a foodie, an influencer without knowing it... a chopstick aficionado too.
- Try itsu gyoza with our brilliant'broth
- The perfect base to make 100s of 'bowl meals' in minutes
- 6 dumplings with ponzu sauce
- Ready to eat
- Low in fat and saturated fat
- Vegan recipe
- Pack size: 133G
- Low in fat
- Low in saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Gyoza: Gyoza Filling (Cabbage (40%), Carrot (12%), Tofu 17%) (Soya Beans, Water], Onion, Spring Onion, Spinach 16%, Corn Starch, Vermicelli [pea Starch, Corn Starch, Water, Mung Beans), Water, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Soy Sauce [water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Yeast Extract, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast), Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat), Maltodextrin, Garlic, Salt, Black Pepper), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Ta Pioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Ponzu Sauce (16%): Soy Sauce Water, Alcohol], Rice Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Mirin (Fermented Rice, Water, Maltose, Alcohol), Alcohol, Apple Puree, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Konbu Extract (Water, Seaweed, Salt), White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice: For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold. May contain egg, milk and mustard.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for freezing.Use by: see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: - Remove sleeve & peel back film halfway, remove ponzu sauce & chopsticks.
- Add 1 tbsp of cold water & replace film.
- Microwave for 1 min on full power [900W].
- Leave to stand for 1 min.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ponzu sauce is ready to serve [no preparation required].
Please always be careful of hot steam when removing gourmet'gyoza. For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Do not re-heat once cooked.
Hob
Instructions: Gently simmer
- Add gyoza to a saucepan of softly boiling water.
- Simmer for 3 mins then drain thoroughly.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: [Authentic Japanese style)
- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on a low/medium heat.
- Add gyoza to pan & cook for 4 mins.
- Add 4 tbsp of cold water into pan & cover with a lid.
- Cook for a further 4 mins until all the water evaporates.
Steam
Instructions: [colander or sieve]
- Place colander/sieve above a pan of softly boiling water.
- Place gyoza in colander/sieve & cover with a lid.
- Steam for 5-6 mins.
Produce of
Packed in the UK with gyoza from Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed hot
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Packed for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- 53 Victoria St,
- Westminster,
- London,
- SW1H 0EU,
Return to
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- 53 Victoria St,
- Westminster,
- London,
- SW1H 0EU,
- UK.
- itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
133g
- 6 dumplings with ponzu sauce
- Ready to eat
- Low in fat and saturated fat
- Vegan recipe
- Gyoza
- Ponzu Sauce (16%)
Information
Ingredients
Gyoza Filling (Cabbage (40%), Carrot (12%), Tofu (7%) [Soya Beans, Water], Onion, Spring Onion, Spinach (6%), Corn Starch, Vermicelli [Pea Starch, Corn Starch, Water, Mung Beans], Water, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Yeast Extract, Breadcrumb [Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast], Soy Sauce Powder [Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat), Maltodextrin, Salt], Garlic, Salt, Black Pepper), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt)
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice: For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold. May contain egg, milk and mustard.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for freezing.Use by: see top of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g
|as sold per: 6 gyoza
|Energy (kJ)
|586
|656
|Energy (kcal)
|139
|155
|Fat (g)
|2.1
|2.4
|of which saturates (g)
|0.2
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|24
|27
|of which sugars (g)
|4
|4.5
|Fibre (g)
|2.3
|2.5
|Protein (g)
|4.6
|5.1
|Salt (g)
|1.4
|1.5
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
- 6 dumplings with ponzu sauce
- Ready to eat
- Low in fat and saturated fat
- Vegan recipe
- Gyoza
- Ponzu Sauce (16%)
Information
Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Mirin (Fermented Rice, Water, Maltose, Alcohol), Alcohol, Apple Puree, Salt, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Konbu Extract (Water, Seaweed Salt), White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice: For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold. May contain egg, milk and mustard.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for freezing.Use by: see top of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g:
|as sold per ponzu sauce
|Energy (kJ)
|586
|98
|Energy (kcal)
|139
|23
|Fat (g)
|2.1
|<0.5
|of which saturates (g)
|0.2
|<0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|24
|5.1
|of which sugars (g)
|4
|5.1
|Fibre (g)
|2.3
|<0.5
|Protein (g)
|4.6
|0.6
|Salt (g)
|1.4
|1.2
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.