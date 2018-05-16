Itsu Vegetable Festival Gourmet Gyoza 133G

Instructions: - Remove sleeve & peel back film halfway, remove ponzu sauce & chopsticks. - Add 1 tbsp of cold water & replace film. - Microwave for 1 min on full power [900W]. - Leave to stand for 1 min.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Ponzu sauce is ready to serve [no preparation required].

Please always be careful of hot steam when removing gourmet'gyoza. For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Do not re-heat once cooked.



Hob

Instructions: Gently simmer

- Add gyoza to a saucepan of softly boiling water.

- Simmer for 3 mins then drain thoroughly.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: [Authentic Japanese style)

- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on a low/medium heat.

- Add gyoza to pan & cook for 4 mins.

- Add 4 tbsp of cold water into pan & cover with a lid.

- Cook for a further 4 mins until all the water evaporates.



Steam

Instructions: [colander or sieve]

- Place colander/sieve above a pan of softly boiling water.

- Place gyoza in colander/sieve & cover with a lid.

- Steam for 5-6 mins.

