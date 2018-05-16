Mary Berry Summer Berry Bundt Cake

Product Description
- Vanilla sponge filled with strawberry jam, topped with a clotted cream flavour drip icing, raspberry jam swirls and decorated with freeze dried strawberry pieces.
- © Mary Berry 2022. All likenesses, signature and logos are used under license by Finsbury Food Group Ltd.
- Luxury Cakes
- Hand decorated
- H.V.O. Free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Strawberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberries, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring), Whole Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Raspberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Puree, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanin, Plain Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Egg White, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces, Cornflour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Clotted Cream Drip 22.5%, Strawberry Jam 11%, Raspberry Jam 3%
Allergy Information
- Also may contain traces of Nuts. This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container. When writing please quote the best before details.For Best Before see top of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
This cake provides approx 8 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
- Maes-y-Coed Road,
- Cardiff,
- CF14 4XR,
- Wales,
Return to
- For Customer care, distribution or general enquiries please contact: enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
- Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
- Maes-y-Coed Road,
- Cardiff,
- CF14 4XR,
- Wales,
- UK.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per 1/8th (44g)
|Energy
|1627kJ
|716kJ
|-
|387kcal
|170kcal
|Fat
|13g
|5.8g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|64g
|28.1g
|of which sugars
|41g
|18.3g
|Protein
|3.2g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.49g
|0.22g
