L'oreal Men Expert Defence Duo Gift Set
Product Description
- L'OREAL MEN XPRT DEFENCE DUO GIFT SET
- Looking for a skincare giftset for him?
- Introducing the perfect duo routine giftset from L'Oréal Men Expert, designed for men with sensitive skin.
- Our men expert magnesium defence range is enriched with magnesium mineral and Haluronic Acid with 0% alcohol*
- *0% Alcohol = Ethyl alcohol
- Magnesium defence face wash washes away impurities, removes pollution, leaving skin looking purified.
- Magnesium Defence Moisturiser protects and strengthens skin against external aggressors such as: pollution, temperature change, stress & shaving.
Introducing the ultimate 2 step sensitive skin giftset for him from L'Oréal Men Expert.
Men Expert's New Magnesium Defence range, enriched with Magnesium Mineral & Hyaluronic Acid with 0% Alcohol*, our hypoallergenic formulas are designed for men with sensitive skin.
Discover the skincare duo of L'Oréal Men Expert's Magnesium Defence range, enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and 0% Alcohol* our hypoallergenic formulas are designed for sensitive skin *0% ethyl alcohol.
- The Full Face Care Routine for Sensitive Skin, Gift Set for Men
Information
Ingredients
Magnesium Defence Face Wash: 2050543 10, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, PEG-8, Coco-Betaine, Hexylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Citric Acid, Zinc PCA, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Benzoate, Caprylyl Glycol, Salicylic Acid, Magnesium PCA, Sodium Hyaluronate, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. Z287929/7), Magnesium Defence Moisturiser: 909294 20, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Magnesium PCA, Sodium Hyaluronate Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Caprylyl Glycol, Glyceryl Isostearate, Maltodextrin, Pentylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. Z287835/1)
Preparation and Usage
- The full male facecare routine, the ultimate combination for men with sensitive skin.
- Step 1: Face Wash. Massage the Magnesium Defence Face Wash into your face with a little water to cleanse skin. Rinse off.
- Step 2: Moisturiser. Apply the Magnesium Defence Moisturiser to face and neck to soothe, hydrate and protect skin.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.loreal-paris.co.uk/contact-us
