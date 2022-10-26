We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Heroes Tin 900G

image 1 of Cadbury Heroes Tin 900G
£9.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Assortment of chocolates and toffees.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Who Am I?
  • Games edition
  • 921 g including wraps.
  • Occasionally it is necessary to replace a particular chocolate with another of an equally high standard.
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Share Good Times
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 900G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavourings (contain Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Molasses, Barley Malt Extract, Dried Egg Whites, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract, E150d), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • All units may contain Nuts. Dinky Decker unit may contain Peanuts, Nuts and Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Chocolates should be kept in a cool dry place. Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.

Warnings

  • Warning: Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended.

Recycling info

Tin. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g* Reference Inakes
Energy2048 kJ8400 kJ /
-489 kcal2000 kcal
Fat23 g70 g
of which Saturates13 g20 g
Carbohydrate65 g260 g
of which Sugars57 g90 g
Fibre1.5 g-
Protein4.9 g50 g
Salt0.29 g6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Warning: Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

My heroes treats

5 stars

I put these outside my door 2 weeks before christmas , i let the postman , and any delivery drivers hep themselves ,including tesco drivers , in my view they are the unsung heroes the tin is perfect 🥰

