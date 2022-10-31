We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

So...? Unique Body Mist Set 4 X 50Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
So...? Unique Body Mist Set 4 X 50Ml
£12.00
£6.00/100ml

Product Description

  • So...? Unique Body Mist Set 4 x 50ml
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Vanilla Candy: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol (Propylene Glycolique), Benzophenone-2, Linalool, Sweet Pea: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol (Propylene Glycolique), Benzyl Salicylate, Benzophenone-2, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Limonene, Citral, Geraniol, White Blossom: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol (Propylene Glycolique), Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzophenone-2, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Geraniol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Eugenol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Truffle Cream: Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol (Propylene Glycolique), Linalool, Benzophenone-2, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin

Produce of

Made in R.O.I.

Preparation and Usage

  • Use: For external use only. Hold 15cm from body and spray.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin.
  • FLAMMABLE
  • INFLAMMABLE

Name and address

  • So...?,
  • London New York Geneva,
  • London,
  • EC1A 7BL,
  • England.

Return to

  • So...?,
  • London,
  • EC1A 7BL,
  • England.
  • www.sofrarance.com

Net Contents

4 x 50ml ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. FLAMMABLE INFLAMMABLE

View all Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here