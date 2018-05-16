We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pink Hot Chocolate With Mini Marshmallows Set

Pink Hot Chocolate With Mini Marshmallows Set

This product is available for delivery or collection between 26/10/22 and 16/12/22.

£5.00
£5.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection between 26/10/22 and 16/12/22.

Product Description

  • Pink colour hot chocolate flavour drink mix Mini marshmallows
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C147699, www.fsc.org
  • ©2022 The Modern Gourmet International
  • Magical Colour Changing
  • Enjoy pink hot chocolate!

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Eggs, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in USA. Assembled in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Just add water & watch it turn pink!
  • Add two heaped tablespoons of mix into a mug. 180ml of water and stir. Top with mini marshmallows. Enjoy!

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB,
  • UK.
  • Modern Gourmet Foods Europe Limited,
  • The Black Church,
  • St. Mary's Place,
  • Dublin 7,
  • D07 P4AX,
  • Ireland.

  • Magical Colour Changing
  • Enjoy pink hot chocolate!
  • Drink Mix 17g e
  • Marshmallows 28g e

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dextrose, Creamer [Palm Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Caseinate, (Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Acidity Regulator (E331), Salt, Stabiliser (E340), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Thickener (E407), Flavouring], Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey (Milk), Flavourings, Salt, Stabliser (E466), Colour (*E129), *E129 is Colour that may have an adverse effect on the activity and attention of children

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Eggs, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold Per 100g
Energy (kJ)1785
(kcal)422
Fat (g)5.5
- of which Saturates (g)0.0
Carbohydrate (g)89.0
- of which Sugars (g)85.7
Fibre (g)1.1
Protein (g)3.5
Salt (g)0.89

  • Magical Colour Changing
  • Enjoy pink hot chocolate!
  • Drink Mix 17g e
  • Marshmallows 28g e

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Gelatine (Pork), Water, Dextrose, Flavouring, Humectant (E450)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Eggs, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold Per 100g
Energy (kJ)1435
(kcal)338
Fat (g)0.2
- of which Saturates (g)0.1
Carbohydrate (g)81.7
- of which Sugars (g)55.1
Fibre (g)0.0
Protein (g)2.3
Salt (g)0.14
