Pink Hot Chocolate With Mini Marshmallows Set

Product Description
- Pink colour hot chocolate flavour drink mix Mini marshmallows
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C147699, www.fsc.org
- ©2022 The Modern Gourmet International
- Magical Colour Changing
- Enjoy pink hot chocolate!
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Eggs, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in USA. Assembled in China
Preparation and Usage
- Just add water & watch it turn pink!
- Add two heaped tablespoons of mix into a mug. 180ml of water and stir. Top with mini marshmallows. Enjoy!
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Importer address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
Distributor address
Return to
- Modern Gourmet Foods Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
- Drink Mix 17g e
- Marshmallows 28g e
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dextrose, Creamer [Palm Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Caseinate, (Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Acidity Regulator (E331), Salt, Stabiliser (E340), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Thickener (E407), Flavouring], Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey (Milk), Flavourings, Salt, Stabliser (E466), Colour (*E129), *E129 is Colour that may have an adverse effect on the activity and attention of children
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Eggs, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1785
|(kcal)
|422
|Fat (g)
|5.5
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0.0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|89.0
|- of which Sugars (g)
|85.7
|Fibre (g)
|1.1
|Protein (g)
|3.5
|Salt (g)
|0.89
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Gelatine (Pork), Water, Dextrose, Flavouring, Humectant (E450)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Eggs, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1435
|(kcal)
|338
|Fat (g)
|0.2
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|81.7
|- of which Sugars (g)
|55.1
|Fibre (g)
|0.0
|Protein (g)
|2.3
|Salt (g)
|0.14
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
