Wicked Kitchen 2 Sticky Toffee Puddings 180G

Wicked Kitchen 2 Sticky Toffee Puddings 180G
£3.00
£1.67/100g

One pudding

Energy
1235kJ
294kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
11.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

high

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
26.3g

high

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1372kJ / 327kcal

Product Description

  • Baked date and treacle sponge, topped with toffee coconut milk sauce and cocoa dusting.
  • Date and treacle sponge, topped with a sticky toffee coconut caramel sauce & bronze cocoa dusting
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Coconut Milk (24%) [Coconut, Water], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chopped Date (9%), Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Black Treacle (7%), Water, Maple Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Algal Carotenes), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 170°C / Fan 150°C / Gas 3 8-10 mins Remove outer packaging. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer packaging.
800W 40 secs / 900W 30 secs
Place onto a microwaveable plate and heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e (2x90g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pudding (90g)
Energy1372kJ / 327kcal1235kJ / 294kcal
Fat12.4g11.1g
Saturates5.3g4.8g
Carbohydrate50.9g45.8g
Sugars29.2g26.3g
Fibre1.4g1.3g
Protein2.2g2.0g
Salt0.40g0.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

