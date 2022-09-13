Wicked Kitchen 2 Sticky Toffee Puddings 180G
One pudding
- Energy
- 1235kJ
-
- 294kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.1g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.8g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 26.3g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.36g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1372kJ / 327kcal
Product Description
- Baked date and treacle sponge, topped with toffee coconut milk sauce and cocoa dusting.
- Date and treacle sponge, topped with a sticky toffee coconut caramel sauce & bronze cocoa dusting
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Coconut Milk (24%) [Coconut, Water], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chopped Date (9%), Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Black Treacle (7%), Water, Maple Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Algal Carotenes), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 170°C / Fan 150°C / Gas 3 8-10 mins Remove outer packaging. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer packaging.
800W 40 secs / 900W 30 secs
Place onto a microwaveable plate and heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e (2x90g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pudding (90g)
|Energy
|1372kJ / 327kcal
|1235kJ / 294kcal
|Fat
|12.4g
|11.1g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|50.9g
|45.8g
|Sugars
|29.2g
|26.3g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.