Dove Blissfully Body With Room Frangrance

- Know someone who’s into confidence-inspiring natural beauty in a big way? You’ve just found the perfect gifts for her. Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size, or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. That’s why this Blissfully Relaxing Body Collection Gift Set features a decadent home fragrance spray and two Dove products that are sure to indulge her senses, leaving her skin feeling restored and extra soft. Infused with the calming scent of jasmine petals and coconut milk, Dove Relaxing Body Wash 225 ml wraps her in a cloud of rich, creamy lather for a soothing sensory experience that will leave her feeling truly relaxed. Its ultra-moisturising, sulphate-SLES-free formula is enriched with Triple Moisture Serum to provide instant softness and lasting nourishment for even the driest skin. Infused with coconut oil and almond milk, Dove Restoring Care Body Lotion 250 ml deeply* moisturises dry skin to leave it feeling beautifully soft and smooth. Its creamy scent will soothe her senses, helping her indulge in a restorative experience. Complete with a stunning home fragrance spray, this set of gifts for women will help turn her skincare routine into an immersive ritual for body, mind, and soul. Help her look and feel her best no matter the occasion with this collection of pampering gifts from Dove. *within the stratum corneum
- Pamper your loved one with the Dove Blissfully Relaxing Body Collection Gift Set, which includes two full-size Dove products and a home fragrance spray
- These gifts for her are designed to turn her daily routine into an indulgent experience that will leave her feeling naturally beautiful, all day
- Dove Relaxing Jasmine Petals & Coconut Milk Body Wash 225 ml helps minimise skin dryness, giving her instantly softer, smoother skin after just one shower
- Dove Restoring Care Body Lotion 250 ml is a rich moisturiser that leaves dry skin feeling restored and soothes the senses with a creamy coconut oil and almond milk scent
- This gift set comes complete with a stunning Dove Home Fragrance Spray that gives off a decadent scent to top off the home-pampering experience
- Beautifully packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box, this set of gifts for her makes the perfect stocking filler, Secret Santa, or all-year-round gift
Dove Relaxing Body Wash 225ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Carbomer, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Stearic Acid, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Capryloyl Glycine, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Stearate, Caprylic Acid, Capric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxystearic Acid, Citric Acid, Jasminum Officinale Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140. DOVE LOTION COCONUT 250ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Stearic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Carbomer, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Pentylene Glycol, Sine Adipe Lac, Propylene Glycol, Isomerized Linoleic Acid, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Citric Acid, Coumarin, CI 77891
Produce of
Germany
Net Contents
2 x 1 ℮
