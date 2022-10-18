Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil Vodka Drink 700Ml

The BEST flavoured vodka I have tasted
This is hands down the best flavoured vodka I have ever tried. The flavour balance is perfect and it goes so well with lemonade and tonic water! I would recommend time and time again.
Grey Goose essences watermelon & basil
Absolutely gorgeous vodka, the bottle is beautiful and as soon as you open it you can smell the subtle scent of the flavours, light and refreshing to drink , I mixed it with soda water so I'd still be able to smell watermelon and basil. Perfect for any occasion, and lovely as a gift as the bottle is nice and colourful. Would purchase again.
So Fresh
Absolutely love the taste of this Grey Goose infusion. The flavour of the watermelon & basil is so fresh and natural, it doesn't taste in anyway synthetic or overly sweet. Quite simply it is delicious and I could even enjoy it straight over ice. Great mixed with soda or tonic too.
Very fresh and summery drink
My tester bottle never arrived so I purchased my own, this was very fresh and nice to drink with lemonade, but think it would also be nice straight over Ice
Really nice flavoured vodka
Recurved this and was really apprehensive of it. Normally flavoured drinks are really sweet and over powering. This is not. It is really refreshing and light, a great summers drink!
A nice choice for a summer party
i have to admit i have not had any vodka shots since uni and after so long all i can remember about vodka is the "spiciness". this greygoose watermelon & basil vodka surprises me with its smoothness. but that said, i've not had the original greygoose vodka yet, and i heard quality vodka should be smooth anyway. plus, this only has 30% alcohol content (vs other non-Havoured ones tend to be 40-42) the watermelon favour comes first. with basil, it almost feels like smelling the herb with your tongue (if that even makes sense) it is very subtle. the after taste to me tastes more like honeydew than watermelon. overall pretty impressive and refreshing
Summery and very moorish
I love this product! its light and tastes like summer festivals in a bottle. This was a perfect addition for over the Bank holiday weekend in May. Subtle hints of basil but the watermelon and basil compliment each other so well and there was no bad aftertaste. I would purchase this product again and highly recommend this for anyone seeking that light summer drink.
refreshing taste
this vodka was so refreshing went really well with lemonade the watermelon stood out well which is something that other brands fail on
You can actually taste the basil!
I'm not a fan of straight vodka so when I saw that grey goose had a flavoured one, I had to try it! It's super delish and you can actually taste the basil! I would definitely recommend if you find normal vodka quite bitter!
Perfect for summer
I received this greygoose from @influenster for free to try in exchange for my honest review. I'm not really a fan of vodka but I have to say I really enjoyed this! You can definitely taste the basil & watermelon flavours & it smells nice to. I tried the drink neat & with lemonade & ice which I enjoyed. This would be the perfect drink for a summer party or bbq & it's gluten free too! I'd highly recommend.