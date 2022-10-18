We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil Vodka Drink 700Ml

4.8(33)Write a review
image 1 of Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil Vodka Drink 700Ml
£39.00
£55.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil Vodka Drink 700Ml
  • Enjoy Grey Goose® Essences Watermelon & Basil, outdoor, indoor, by day or by night.
  • A botanical spirit made with Grey Goose® vodka with natural flavours.
  • Juicy watermelon notes and garden-picked peppery basil meet for a taste that's bright and refreshing. This unique spirit is vodka infused with real fruit and botanical essences, perfect for a simple cocktail.
  • Grey Goose, the Grey Goose Essences Trade Dress and the Geese Device are Trademarks
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • This unique spirit is vodka infused with real fruit and botanical essences, perfect for a simple cocktail

Alcohol Units

21

ABV

30% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and Bottled in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Grey Goose® Essences are best enjoyed in beautifully simple serves. Mix with tonic, soda water, or fresh juice and serve over ice with a fresh garnish.

Name and address

  • BMP,
  • 11 Route du Laubaret,
  • 16130 Gensac-la-Pallue,
  • France.
  • BM Ltd,
  • Winchester,

Return to

  • BM Ltd,
  • Winchester,
  • Hants,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • England.
  • www.greygoose.com

Net Contents

700ml ℮

33 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

The BEST flavoured vodka I have tasted

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

This is hands down the best flavoured vodka I have ever tried. The flavour balance is perfect and it goes so well with lemonade and tonic water! I would recommend time and time again.

Grey Goose essences watermelon & basil

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

Absolutely gorgeous vodka, the bottle is beautiful and as soon as you open it you can smell the subtle scent of the flavours, light and refreshing to drink , I mixed it with soda water so I'd still be able to smell watermelon and basil. Perfect for any occasion, and lovely as a gift as the bottle is nice and colourful. Would purchase again.

So Fresh

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

Absolutely love the taste of this Grey Goose infusion. The flavour of the watermelon & basil is so fresh and natural, it doesn't taste in anyway synthetic or overly sweet. Quite simply it is delicious and I could even enjoy it straight over ice. Great mixed with soda or tonic too.

Very fresh and summery drink

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

My tester bottle never arrived so I purchased my own, this was very fresh and nice to drink with lemonade, but think it would also be nice straight over Ice

Really nice flavoured vodka

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

Recurved this and was really apprehensive of it. Normally flavoured drinks are really sweet and over powering. This is not. It is really refreshing and light, a great summers drink!

A nice choice for a summer party

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

i have to admit i have not had any vodka shots since uni and after so long all i can remember about vodka is the "spiciness". this greygoose watermelon & basil vodka surprises me with its smoothness. but that said, i've not had the original greygoose vodka yet, and i heard quality vodka should be smooth anyway. plus, this only has 30% alcohol content (vs other non-Havoured ones tend to be 40-42) the watermelon favour comes first. with basil, it almost feels like smelling the herb with your tongue (if that even makes sense) it is very subtle. the after taste to me tastes more like honeydew than watermelon. overall pretty impressive and refreshing

Summery and very moorish

4 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

I love this product! its light and tastes like summer festivals in a bottle. This was a perfect addition for over the Bank holiday weekend in May. Subtle hints of basil but the watermelon and basil compliment each other so well and there was no bad aftertaste. I would purchase this product again and highly recommend this for anyone seeking that light summer drink.

refreshing taste

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

this vodka was so refreshing went really well with lemonade the watermelon stood out well which is something that other brands fail on

You can actually taste the basil!

5 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

I'm not a fan of straight vodka so when I saw that grey goose had a flavoured one, I had to try it! It's super delish and you can actually taste the basil! I would definitely recommend if you find normal vodka quite bitter!

Perfect for summer

4 stars

Review from GREY GOOSE

I received this greygoose from @influenster for free to try in exchange for my honest review. I'm not really a fan of vodka but I have to say I really enjoyed this! You can definitely taste the basil & watermelon flavours & it smells nice to. I tried the drink neat & with lemonade & ice which I enjoyed. This would be the perfect drink for a summer party or bbq & it's gluten free too! I'd highly recommend.

1-10 of 33 reviews

