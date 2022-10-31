We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 8 Sweet & Soy Chicken Skewers 180G

£3.50
£1.95/100g

One skewer

Energy
123kJ
29kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 686kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces with added water in a sweet and soy glaze with a sachet of sweet and sticky marinade.
  • FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING Hand skewered succulent chicken breast in a sweet and soy glaze.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Pieces (75%), Sweet and Sticky Marinade [Brown Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yellow Bean Paste (Soya Bean, Water, Salt), Treacle, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Chilli, Rice Wine, Paprika Extract, Salt], Water, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Soya Bean, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulators (Trisodium Citrate, Sodium Acetate), Chive, Paprika Extract, Bell Pepper, Flavouring, Ginger, Chilli, Cinnamon, Fennel Seed, Star Anise, Clove, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 6 25 mins Remove sleeve, film lid and sauce sachet. Cover the tray loosely with foil and cook for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle the sauce evenly over the chicken skewers. Return back to the oven uncovered for a further 10 minutes. Drizzle the excess sauce in the bottom of the tray over the chicken skewers before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne skewer (18g**)
Energy686kJ / 162kcal123kJ / 29kcal
Fat2.5g0.5g
Saturates0.6g0.1g
Carbohydrate13.1g2.4g
Sugars12.7g2.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.8g3.9g
Salt0.88g0.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 144g.--

Safety information

Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

