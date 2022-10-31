Tesco 8 Sweet & Soy Chicken Skewers 180G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 686kJ / 162kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces with added water in a sweet and soy glaze with a sachet of sweet and sticky marinade.
- FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING Hand skewered succulent chicken breast in a sweet and soy glaze.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Pieces (75%), Sweet and Sticky Marinade [Brown Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yellow Bean Paste (Soya Bean, Water, Salt), Treacle, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Chilli, Rice Wine, Paprika Extract, Salt], Water, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Soya Bean, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulators (Trisodium Citrate, Sodium Acetate), Chive, Paprika Extract, Bell Pepper, Flavouring, Ginger, Chilli, Cinnamon, Fennel Seed, Star Anise, Clove, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 6 25 mins Remove sleeve, film lid and sauce sachet. Cover the tray loosely with foil and cook for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle the sauce evenly over the chicken skewers. Return back to the oven uncovered for a further 10 minutes. Drizzle the excess sauce in the bottom of the tray over the chicken skewers before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One skewer (18g**)
|Energy
|686kJ / 162kcal
|123kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13.1g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|12.7g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.8g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.88g
|0.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 144g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
