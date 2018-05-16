Tesco Plant Chef 12 M/F Mini Pasties 264g

One mini pasty
Product Description
- Carrot, swede, reconstituted wheat protein and leek in puff pastry.
- 100% Plant Based Wheat protein, carrots, swede, leek and onion with gravy in a flaky pastry.
- Pack size: 264G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Carrot (4%), Swede (4%), Reconstituted Wheat Protein (4%) [Water, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch], Leek, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Pea Protein, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Malted Barley Extract, Mushroom Powder, White Pepper, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 190°C/ Fan 190°C/ Gas 5 20-22 mins Place pasties on a baking tray 2.5cm apart. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
264g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini pasty (19g**)
|Energy
|1375kJ / 330kcal
|261kJ / 63kcal
|Fat
|19.9g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|10.3g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|29.9g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.7g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.10g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 264g typically weighs 228g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
