We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef 12 M/F Mini Pasties 264g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef 12 M/F Mini Pasties 264g
£1.50
£0.57/100g

One mini pasty

Energy
261kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.8g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1375kJ / 330kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot, swede, reconstituted wheat protein and leek in puff pastry.
  • 100% Plant Based Wheat protein, carrots, swede, leek and onion with gravy in a flaky pastry.
  • Pack size: 264G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Carrot (4%), Swede (4%), Reconstituted Wheat Protein (4%) [Water, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch], Leek, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Pea Protein, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Malted Barley Extract, Mushroom Powder, White Pepper, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 190°C/ Fan 190°C/ Gas 5 20-22 mins Place pasties on a baking tray 2.5cm apart. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

264g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mini pasty (19g**)
Energy1375kJ / 330kcal261kJ / 63kcal
Fat19.9g3.8g
Saturates10.3g2.0g
Carbohydrate29.9g5.7g
Sugars1.9g0.4g
Fibre2.0g0.4g
Protein6.7g1.3g
Salt0.53g0.10g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 264g typically weighs 228g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
View all Frozen Ready Meals & Pastries

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here