Oppo Caramel Cookie Ice Cream 475Ml

The texture was spot on. Loved the crunchy bits an
The texture was spot on. Loved the crunchy bits and the sauce in it was divine. Oppo need to start doing 5kg tubs :-)
Delicious
I thought this was going to be sickly sweet, but it was so delicious, I almost ate the whole tub in one go! The caramel flavour is perfect and there's lovely little biscuits pieces which change the texture and make this very addictive, will definitely be buying again.
Simply Delicious
Very creamy ice cream with a rich caramel taste and crunchy pieces of Cocoa Swirl making it hard to eat just half the tub.
Lovely flavour
The caramel flavour is strong and this ice cream tastes decadent. It scoops easily but still keeps it shape well in the bowl.
Great taste and texture
This is so nice on a hot day. Great taste and texture with a nice crunch here and there. Sweet but not too sweet. Will definitely be buying again.