Oppo Caramel Cookie Ice Cream 475Ml

Oppo Caramel Cookie Ice Cream 475Ml
£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml
Product Description

  • Caramel Flavour Ice Cream with Cocoa Swirl (8%), Biscuit Pieces (5%), with Sugars & Sweeteners.
  • Oppo Brothers Caramel Cookie is a creamy and fudgy caramel ice cream with a luxurious rich cocoa, chocolatey swirl and buttery shortbread biscuit pieces brimming throughout. Made with fresh milk and cream, and ingredients from natural sources.
  • Oppo Brothers was founded to create feel good indulgence without compromising health or planet. They believe you should be able to eat well whilst minimising damaging the environment around you, or your health. They're on a mission to create the world's best ice cream that is famous for flavour, not calories.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, FSC4 A000504, www.fsc.org
  • Famous for flavour, not for calories
  • 84 Calories per 100ml
  • Nutri-Score - B
  • 199 calories per half tub (237ml / 140g)
  • Lower sugar
  • Made with ingredients from natural sources & fresh milk and cream
  • Guild of Fine Foods award-winning ‘Great Taste' Producer
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian Friendly
  • Pack size: 475ML
Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Oligofructose, Cream (Milk), Deionised Apple Fruit Extract, Sweeteners: Erythritol and Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Dry Milk Solids, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Condensed Milk, Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Starch, Butter (Milk), Emulsifier: Mono -and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Egg, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers: Pectin, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonate, Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contains Peanuts, Soya and Nuts For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen. Store below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once thawed.For Best Before See Base of Tub.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Oppo Brother,
  • Food Exchange,
  • New Covent Garden Market,
  • London,
  • SW8 5EL,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

475ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g100ml
Energy595kJ349 kJ
-143 kcal84 kcal
Fat6,8g4,0g
Of which Saturates5,2g3,1g
Carbohydrate17g9,9g
Of which Sugars12g6,7g
Fibre7,0g4,1g
Protein4,3g2,5g
Salt0,39g0,23g
The texture was spot on. Loved the crunchy bits an

5 stars

The texture was spot on. Loved the crunchy bits and the sauce in it was divine. Oppo need to start doing 5kg tubs :-)

Delicious

5 stars

I thought this was going to be sickly sweet, but it was so delicious, I almost ate the whole tub in one go! The caramel flavour is perfect and there's lovely little biscuits pieces which change the texture and make this very addictive, will definitely be buying again.

Simply Delicious

5 stars

Very creamy ice cream with a rich caramel taste and crunchy pieces of Cocoa Swirl making it hard to eat just half the tub.

Lovely flavour

5 stars

The caramel flavour is strong and this ice cream tastes decadent. It scoops easily but still keeps it shape well in the bowl.

Great taste and texture

5 stars

This is so nice on a hot day. Great taste and texture with a nice crunch here and there. Sweet but not too sweet. Will definitely be buying again.

