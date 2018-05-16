Graze Sweet Chilli Crunch Snack Packs 3X31g

Per portion (31g):
- Energy
- 601kJ
-
- 143kcal
- -%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1938 kJ
Product Description
- Roasted corn, broad beans, corn hoops and peas coated in sweet chilli seasonings
- Lip-smacking veg snacks that pack a crunch?
- That's a graze idea.
- At 143 kcals per portion, our all-star Crunch packs a tasty punch. We've reimagined what veg can be with this craving-busting medley of corn, beans and peas coated in moreish sweet chilli. No wonder they're grazers' favourites!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
- © Copyright nature delivered
- 143 kcal
- Tasty Triple Pack
- High in fibre
- Perfectly portioned
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 93G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Sweet Chilli Corn-Broad Bean-Mix (80%): Corn (35%), Broad Bean (27%), Corn Hoops (18%), Sunflower Oil, Sweet Chilli Seasoning (Demerara Sugar, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Salt, Modified Starch, Paprika Powder, Rubbed Parsley, Acid: Citric Acid, Potato Starch, Chilli Powder, Chilli Extract Powder, Dextrin, Ground Ginger, Spice Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract, Ground Coriander Seed, Basil Extract, Ground Fennel Seed, Vegetable Oils [Canola, Coconut]), Sweet Chilli Green Peas (20%): Green Peas (60%), Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Sweet Chilli Seasoning (Dextrose, Sea Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Lovage, Jalapeno Pepper Powder), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before: see pack lid.Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain hard corn.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- UK: Graze,
- 3 St James's Rd,
- Kingston,
- KT1 2BA.
- IE: Graze,
- c/o 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Say hello
- graze.com
- in-shops@graze.com
Net Contents
3 x 31g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (31g)
|Energy
|1938 kJ
|601 kJ
|-
|463 kcal
|143 kcal
|Fat
|18 g
|5.6 g
|of which saturates
|2.2 g
|0.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|17 g
|of which sugars
|3.4 g
|1.0 g
|Fibre
|8.3 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|14 g
|4.4 g
|Salt
|0.71 g
|0.22 g
Safety information
May contain hard corn.
