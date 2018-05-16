Product Description
- XBOX PLAYING CARDS
- "Modern meets old school, as two different forms of gaming meet with this set of slick and stylish Xbox Playing Cards.
- This standard deck of playing cards features an eye catching Xbox design. The black cards feature the Xbox logo on their back, and the numbers are made up of buttons from the popular console’s iconic controller.
- The set also comes with an embossed storage tin, which is designed to resemble the Xbox One console.
- This set is a great little gift for Xbox fans, and gamers in general. It makes a fantastic birthday and Christmas present and is ideal as a stocking filler.
- Xbox is a world famous video game brand owned by Microsoft that has released a some incredibly successful games consoles. The original Xbox was released in 2001, with its successor the Xbox 360 hitting shelves in 2005, and the most recent Xbox One coming out in 2013. The Xbox consoles have played host to some of the most popular video games of all time including some Xbox exclusives such as the Halo series. The Xbox products are some of the most loved video game consoles of all time and currently over 40 million people use the Xbox online service worldwide."
- Standard deck of playing cards
- Embossed storage tin
- Xbox design
Information
