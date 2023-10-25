Treasure X Single Pack Assortment

Remove the Rust and Build Your Bot with Treasure X Robots Gold. Discover the future of Robots when you search for REAL Gold Dipped Treasure. Take on 8 levels of adventure as you discover and repair the most amazing Mini Robots. Reveal your Robot by dipping it into water to remove its rust coating and bring back its "Bling"! Cut open the Container with your Tool to find the remaining parts of your Bot and its "Power Core". Will you find a REAL Gold Dipped "Power Core" Treasure? There are 16 Mini Robots to collect. Look out for Robots with awesome finishes such as Gold Wash, Metallic, Transparent and Splatter! There are even Glow-in-the-Dark and Color Change Bots to repair and rebuild! All the Treasure X Mini Robots have interchangeable parts. Mix and match all your Robots to create new versions of the Bots! The more you collect the more unique Robots you can create. Kids will love this futuristic unboxing adventure toy as they reveal, repair and build while they search for Treasure!

Treasure X Robots Gold has all new Robots to find and collect! With a new futuristic Robot Overlay and new rust reveal giving you a different way to discover your Bot's parts and Treasure. With all new Treasures to find inside! Will you find REAL Gold Dipped Treasure?

Take on 8 levels of adventure! Remove the Rust and Build Your Bot with Treasure X Robots Gold. Reveal your Robot by dipping it into water to remove its rust coating to bring back its "Bling"! All the Treasure X Mini Robots have interchangeable parts. Mix and match all you Robots to create new, unique versions of the Bots! Will you find a REAL Gold Dipped "Power Core" Treasure? There are 16 Mini Robots to collect.

Lower age limit

5 Years