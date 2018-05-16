Product Description
- FRIENDS TRAVEL MUG AND COCOA MIX
- Hot Cocoa Mix
- Servings per package: 1, Serving size: 28g
- Produced in USA
- Mini Marshmallows
- Servings per package: 1, Serving size: 10g
- Produced in China
- Friends and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB Shield: © & ™ WBEI. (s22)
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.For best before end: See reverse of swing tag.
Produce of
Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- You Will Need:
- 120ml boiled water
- 150ml hot milk
- Instructions:
- 1. Pour the contents of the hot cocoa mix sachet into travel mug and add 120ml of boiled water and stir until smooth.
- 2. Add 150ml of hot milk into the mug and top with marshmallows while gently stirring.
- For a more chocolaty indulgence, add shaved chocolate before drinking.
- Please keep packaging for future reference.
- Ceramic Mug: Wash before first use. Dishwasher safe.
- Hot Cocoa Mix 28g e
- Mini Marshmallows 10g e
- Travel Mug
Ingredients
Sugar, Whey (Milk), Corn Syrup Solid, Non-Fat Dry Milk, Cocoa Powder (Processed with Alkali) (5%), Salt, Stabiliser (E466), Natural Flavourings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1527kJ
|-
|365kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|85g
|of which sugars
|68g
|Protein
|5.8g
|Salt
|1.6g
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Beef Gelatine, Corn Starch
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1424kJ
|-
|341kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|79g
|of which sugars
|59g
|Protein
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
