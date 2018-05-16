We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Friends Travel Mug And Cocoa Mix

Friends Travel Mug And Cocoa Mix

Product Description

  • FRIENDS TRAVEL MUG AND COCOA MIX
  • Hot Cocoa Mix
  • Servings per package: 1, Serving size: 28g
  • Produced in USA
  • Mini Marshmallows
  • Servings per package: 1, Serving size: 10g
  • Produced in China
  • Friends and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB Shield: © & ™ WBEI. (s22)
  • Rich & Creamy

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.For best before end: See reverse of swing tag.

Produce of

Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • You Will Need:
  • 120ml boiled water
  • 150ml hot milk
  • Instructions:
  • 1. Pour the contents of the hot cocoa mix sachet into travel mug and add 120ml of boiled water and stir until smooth.
  • 2. Add 150ml of hot milk into the mug and top with marshmallows while gently stirring.
  • For a more chocolaty indulgence, add shaved chocolate before drinking.
  • Please keep packaging for future reference.
  • Ceramic Mug: Wash before first use. Dishwasher safe.

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whey (Milk), Corn Syrup Solid, Non-Fat Dry Milk, Cocoa Powder (Processed with Alkali) (5%), Salt, Stabiliser (E466), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.For best before end: See reverse of swing tag.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1527kJ
-365kcal
Fat0.8g
of which saturates0.6g
Carbohydrate85g
of which sugars68g
Protein5.8g
Salt1.6g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Beef Gelatine, Corn Starch

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight.For best before end: See reverse of swing tag.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1424kJ
-341kcal
Fat0.5g
of which saturates0.4g
Carbohydrate79g
of which sugars59g
Protein3.5g
Salt0.03g
