Deliciously Ella Slow Roasted Tomato Soup 525G

Deliciously Ella Slow Roasted Tomato Soup 525G

Product Description

  • Tomato soup with cannellini beans, garlic, olive oil, basil & thyme
  • Our slow roasted tomato soup is full of ripe tomatoes, cannellini beans, garlic and a blend of basil & thyme for a delicious depth of flavour
  • With cannellini beans, basil & olive oil
  • 100% plant-based
  • Naturally high in fibre
  • 6 plant-base foods
  • No preservatives or stabilisers
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 525G
Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (20%), Vegetable Stock (Water, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Parsnip, Sea Salt, Garlic, Parsley, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf Infusion (Bay Leaf, Water)), Onion, Slow Roast Tomato with Herbs (Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Salt, Oregano), Cannellini Beans (6.5%), Coconut Cream, Tomato Paste, Garlic (2%), Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Basil, Oregano, Thyme, Black Pepper, Marjoram

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened use within 24 hoursSuitable for home freezing. Defrost thoroughly before use For use by date see rim of lid

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove lid & replace lightly. Microwave cook (700W) for 3 minutes, stirring halfway through heating. Leave to stand for a minute before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & heat gently until piping hot, stirring occasionally

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • Deliciously Ella Ireland Limited,
  • Block 3,

  • For more delicious ways to feel better join our community www.deliciouslyella.com
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

525g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 525g pot
Energy231kJ1213kJ
-56kcal294kcal
Fat3.5g18.3g
of which saturates1.6g8.4g
Carbohydrate2.9g15.1g
of which sugars2.5g13.3g
Fibre2.2g11.6g
Protein2.1g11.0g
Salt0.45g2.38g
Disappointing

2 stars

Sounded delicious but when I came to eat it there was an overpowering taste of thyme. Not for me unfortunately.

