Hey Duggee Dental Set
Product Description
- HEY DUGGEE DENTAL SET
- Sand Timer only
- CE, UK CA
- As seen on CBeebies BBC
- Studio aka
- Hey Duggee (word mark and character logos) are trademarks of Studio AKA Limited and are used under licence.
- Hey Duggee logo © Studio AKA Limited (2014). Licensed by BBC Studios, BBC is a trademark of the British broadcasting corporation and is used under licence. BBC logo © BBC 1996.
- Earn your toothbrushing badge
- Keep your teeth clean!
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Brush your teeth with Duggee and the Squirrels! Make sure you brush for the full 2 minutes with the help of your timer. Pop out reward chart on the side!
Warnings
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child.
- Caution!
- Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Supervise children when brushing to ensure correct technique. Do not chew bristles. Toothbrush should be replaced after 3 months use.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- H&A,
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- H&A,
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Supervise children when brushing to ensure correct technique. Do not chew bristles. Toothbrush should be replaced after 3 months use. Please retain for future reference.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.