Product Description
- PROFESSOR PUZZLE KNIT YOUR OWN WINTER HAT
- Create your own chic and cosy accessory with this fun winter craft set! Complete with knitting needles, soft yarn and detailed instructions, this set has everything you need to stitch together your new winter warmer.
- Perfect for beginners
- Ages 14+
- Set contains: 3 x 50g balls of chunky 100% acrylic yarn (90m total length, 5mm thick), 1 pair of knitting needles (UK size 8mm), darning needle, knitting pattern and instructions
Return to
- The Puzzle Academy,
- Messom Mews,
- Twickenham,
- TW1 4DP, UK
