Tesco Ready Rolled Reduced Fat Puff Pastry 375G

Sticky !
Really sticky! You have to work quick with it. Tastes okay but I’d probably buy the brand leader in future.
Avoid
Useless, sticks to the paper, impossible to work with. I don’t have issues with the full fat version!
of the reference intake*
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice], Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: Remove from the fridge approximately 10 minutes before use. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. 10-15 mins Unroll the pastry and leave on baking paper provided. Cut to required size. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes or as stated in your recipe.
6 Servings
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
375g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (63g)
|Energy
|1580kJ / 377kcal
|995kJ / 238kcal
|Fat
|18.1g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|45.0g
|28.4g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|7.6g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.54g
|0.34g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|30% less fat than standard Tesco Ready Rolled Puff Pastry.
|When cooked according to instructions.
Caution: Do not eat raw..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
