Tesco Ready Rolled Reduced Fat Puff Pastry 375G

2(2)
£1.25
£3.34/kg

1/6 of a pack

Energy
995kJ
238kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.4g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

high

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1580kJ / 377kcal

Product Description

  • Ready rolled reduced fat puff pastry.
  • Light & Flaky
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice], Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove from the fridge approximately 10 minutes before use. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. 10-15 mins Unroll the pastry and leave on baking paper provided. Cut to required size. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes or as stated in your recipe.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer carton and film.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (63g)
Energy1580kJ / 377kcal995kJ / 238kcal
Fat18.1g11.4g
Saturates8.6g5.4g
Carbohydrate45.0g28.4g
Sugars2.0g1.2g
Fibre1.9g1.2g
Protein7.6g4.8g
Salt0.54g0.34g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
30% less fat than standard Tesco Ready Rolled Puff Pastry.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Sticky !

3 stars

Really sticky! You have to work quick with it. Tastes okay but I’d probably buy the brand leader in future.

Avoid

1 stars

Useless, sticks to the paper, impossible to work with. I don’t have issues with the full fat version!

